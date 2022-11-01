Science Hill continues to see improvement in graduation rates, and this year it once again surpassed the state average.
The Science Hill Class of 2022 had a graduation rate of 96.3 percent which bested the state average of 89.9 percent. Johnson City Schools joined 78 other districts across Tennessee in raising their graduation average from the previous year. The Science Hill Class of 2021 finished with a 90.1 graduation rate.
“We are proud of our seniors from 2022,” Science Hill Principal Josh Carter said. “We continue to be very pleased with the number of our students who are successfully earning a high school diploma. Our administration, staff and teachers will continue to do everything we can to ensure that every Science Hill student graduates, as we all know that high school diplomas are essential for students.”
Other notable areas of improvement included the Black or African American student group, who graduated at 97.4 percent which was up from 92.2 percent a year ago. Another student group seeing improvement included Economically Disadvantaged, who grew from 81.3 percent to 91.8 percent. There was also improvement in the Students with Disabilities group, as they had 93.8 percent graduate, a vast improvement from 60 percent in 2021.
Johnson City Schools continues to offer enrichment opportunities for all students, including Topper Tutoring at Science Hill High School. For more information, visit www.ScienceHill.jcschools.org.