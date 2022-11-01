Graduation Rate 2022

Science Hill boasted a 96.3% graduation rate for the class of 2021-2022.

 COURTESY OF SCIENCE HILL

Science Hill continues to see improvement in graduation rates, and this year it once again surpassed the state average.

The Science Hill Class of 2022 had a graduation rate of 96.3 percent which bested the state average of 89.9 percent. Johnson City Schools joined 78 other districts across Tennessee in raising their graduation average from the previous year. The Science Hill Class of 2021 finished with a 90.1 graduation rate.

