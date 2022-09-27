It’s Homecoming Week for Science Hill High School, and the school has a number of exciting events lined up leading up to the big game on Thursday.
Science Hill kicked off Homecoming Week with fun-filled events for students and the community as a whole.
This week Science Hill students are encouraged to dress up during Topper Pride Spirit Week. The themes for the week are as follows:
Monday — Topper Nation.
Tuesday — Jersey Day.
Wednesday — Minion Day.
Thursday — Country vs. Country Club.
Friday — Neon Day.
On Tuesday evening, Science Hill’s Student Activities group will put on the Fall 2022 Homecoming Carnival. The event is open to the community, and there is no admission fee to attend. Fun, games and food will be available for all in the courtyard in front of the gym from 4:30-7:30.
Homecoming festivities will culminate in the highly anticipated Homecoming parade and football game on Thursday night. These events were moved up from Friday due to the possibility of bad weather.
The Homecoming Parade will begin in the upper parking lot of Freedom Hall at 5:15. The floats will follow a path around the school’s football field, past the Career and Technical Education Building to the visitors’ side of Kermit Tipton Stadium.
This year, each Johnson City school was invited to decorate a float for the parade. The theme for the year is Pride of the Hill, and Johnson City Schools say they are excited to have each school represented in the parade. The Science Hill Marching Band and JROTC will participate in the parade as well as each of this year’s Homecoming Queen candidate and their escorts.
After the parade, Science Hill will host Morristown East for their Homecoming football game. The kickoff will be at 7 and the community is encouraged to come out and show some school spirit.