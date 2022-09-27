Science Hill Logo

Football game, parade rescheduled to Thursday night

It’s Homecoming Week for Science Hill High School, and the school has a number of exciting events lined up leading up to the big game on Thursday.

Science Hill kicked off Homecoming Week with fun-filled events for students and the community as a whole.

