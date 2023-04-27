The Science Hill marching band is excited to announce that they will be traveling to Ireland in 2024 to participate in the Limerick Music Festival and to also play in the Dublin St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Band boosters are asking for donations to help make sure every band member is able to make the trip.

The Science Hill marching band has represented Johnson City Schools in many competitions and events across the state, region and nation. Last year they were invited to participate in both the international Limerick Music Festival and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland, in the spring of 2024. After receiving approval from the Johnson City Board of Education, the band is announcing this achievement and beginning work to acquire funding.

