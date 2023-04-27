The Science Hill marching band is excited to announce that they will be traveling to Ireland in 2024 to participate in the Limerick Music Festival and to also play in the Dublin St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Band boosters are asking for donations to help make sure every band member is able to make the trip.
The Science Hill marching band has represented Johnson City Schools in many competitions and events across the state, region and nation. Last year they were invited to participate in both the international Limerick Music Festival and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland, in the spring of 2024. After receiving approval from the Johnson City Board of Education, the band is announcing this achievement and beginning work to acquire funding.
According to the Science Hill Band Booster President, Jennie Fowler, out of hundreds of bands who applied, Science Hill’s band was chosen as one of only 12 bands to participate in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
“So that in itself was a big achievement,” she said. “We had to apply to even be considered. We had to send in videos of past performances and current placings and things like that. … So this acceptance was amazing. And we're really proud of it, but now comes the hard part which is paying for it.”
The total cost for the trip to Dublin is $3,200 per student, and there are roughly 100 band members who have expressed an interest in participating. Fowler said that each student has committed to being able to pay about $1,000, leaving the Science Hill Band Boosters to try to raise the remaining $220,000 to cover the trip’s cost.
Fowler said that for many families, even being able to pay $1,000 for this trip might be a challenge, and the booster club is committed to helping to raise as much money as possible so that every student who has a desire to go is able.
“So what we're trying to do is provide the kids with as many opportunities as we can for them to fundraise money for themselves and also fundraise money for the whole band,” she said.
In addition to hosting fundraisers, Fowler has written several grant proposals and approached several local businesses and community partners asking for donations. She said that the band has already received a $10,000 grant from Ballad Health and a $5,000 donation from Johnson City Ford as well as other smaller donations.
The booster club is announcing two upcoming fundraising events for the band’s trip to Ireland. First, band students will be hosting a community garage sale on May 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. This garage sale will be an opportunity for students to sell their own items to raise money for their individual trip expenses.
Fowler said that they are also welcoming other community members, craft vendors and food trucks to sign up to participate in this event. The booster club is asking for a $20 reservation fee to go toward the band’s trip, but all other profits will remain with the seller.
The booster club will also be hosting a golf tournament on Oct. 9 at the Johnson City Country Club to raise money for the trip. Teams of four can sign up to play in the tournament for $500, and local businesses can also sign up to sponsor the event by having their information displayed on T-shirts, banners, golf carts and more.
According to Fowler, anyone who makes a donation toward the Ireland trip will receive a “thank you” letter containing the information needed for the donation to be claimed on the donor’s next year’s taxes. Local community partners are encouraged to reach out to her for more information.
“What we’re trying to do is provide opportunities so that the financial burden is not so much that people don't miss out as a result,” said Fowler. “We don't want anyone to not go just because they can't afford it.”
“For many of our students, this may be the only chance they have to travel to a foreign land and experience the culture and history of that country,” said Science Hill Band Director Dr. Carson Vermillion. “The Science Hill Band has represented our school and community for over 80 years through local, state and national performances. … This will be the band’s first opportunity to travel to a foreign country and we are so proud to represent our school, community, state and country.”
Fowler and fellow band booster Wendi Carter said that as parents, they are excited for the students to be able to experience a new culture and then come back and share their experience with the rest of the community.
“I think this is maybe a once in a lifetime opportunity for these kids — a lot of these kids — to actually do this,” said Carter.