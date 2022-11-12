Makaila Miller, a Science Hill junior with a passion for ballet, recently had the opportunity to participate in the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open Golf Tournament in Las Vegas as a patient ambassador.
Each year, Shriners Children’s Hospital hosts a PGA golf tournament in Las Vegas to raise money and awareness for the good work that Shriners does. Shriners Hospital patients from around the country are chosen to attend the event as standard bearers for the players, keeping score for the players. Miller had the opportunity to attend the event as the representative from Shriners Hospital in Greeneville, South Carolina.
Miller first began treatment at Shriners when she was diagnosed with scoliosis at age 11. She explained scoliosis as an “s” or “c” shaped curvature of the spine which can seriously strain bones, muscles, nerves and organs. It can also cause uneven shoulders and hips which often leads to pain or discomfort for individuals.
“It can be really uncomfortable for some people, especially people like me who’ve had severe scoliosis,” said Miller, “because it pulls muscles and nerves in different directions that they aren’t supposed to be in. It can affect your heart and intestines because your bones are pushing around your organs and your muscles in places that they aren’t supposed to. So it can cause pain when doing certain things.”
Miller spent three years wearing a back brace almost constantly, but that didn’t stop her spine from curving. Her doctors at Shriners eventually decided that she was going to need to undergo an invasive surgery to permanently correct her spine. This surgery involved a spinal fusion from Miller’s T5 to L3 vertebrae using 15 screws and two metal rods.
“Recovery is very hard,” she said, “but Shriners makes sure that before surgery and after surgery, you’re fully equipped with the things that you need to know about recovery, hospital stays and the different exercises that you need to do to get yourself back up and moving.”
Since her surgery, Miller has been going through physical therapy to promote the regeneration of nerves in her back, a process which she said has been going well.
Although her scoliosis has had a serious impact on her life, Miller has not let it stop her from doing what she loves. One of her biggest passions is dancing, with her specialty being in ballet. Miller has danced since she was 3 years old, and although scoliosis makes dancing difficult for her, it hasn’t stopped her from finding ways to enjoy ballet.
“It’s very hard for me to dance comfortably now in the capacity that I used to be able to,” she said, “so I’ve taken on dance teaching as a way to still be connected to dance because it’s something that I love, and I figured out that I love teaching and sharing my passion with (students).”
Miller continues to dance on Science Hill High School’s Unity Dance Team as a way to “showcase that you can still live your life and live your fullest dreams while having a disability.”
In addition to dancing, she teaches others how to do ballet in a private studio, works at Johnson City’s Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop, and is active in her church as an usher and children’s church leader.
Miller said that being able to share her story through being a patient ambassador for the Shriners Golf tournament was a rewarding and “eye-opening opportunity.” She said that she really enjoyed learning about golf and interacting with players and other patients.
Her other advocacy efforts have included participating in the Shriners special “Miracles, Magic and Milestones” which aired on ABC stations and Disney+ in September.
Miller’s experience with Shriners has also led to her decision to pursue an interest in nursing. She said that she was inspired by her orthopedic surgeon, Franklin Gettys, and she hopes to one day become a pediatric nurse so that she can also go on to help people.
“He inspired me to help people because before my surgery, I felt like I was sort of really self-centered,” she said, “but being around other people like me who have also gone through the same struggles as me, it’s opened my eyes that I’m not the only one that goes through struggles, and I can use my experiences to help others.”
Miller is currently a member of Science Hill’s Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) club and is a Ralph E Davis Leadership scholar at the Langston Centre. She said that while she has not yet made a decision on where to go for college, she is keeping an eye out for institutions with medical simulation labs which she feels will be extremely helpful to her nursing education.
Miller said that she is grateful for the support and care that she got from the doctors and nurses at Shriners in Greeneville.
“They’re just really great,” she said. “They really take care of their patients in their community, and it’s very family centered. You really get to know your doctors and your nurses and they really support you.
“I think the most important thing about Shriners is their goal to help you with whatever you need and then help you get back on your feet,” she added. “I think that it’s really important that disabled people be able to do the things that they like doing and that they don’t let (disabilities) hinder them.”