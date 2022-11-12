Makaila Miller, a Science Hill junior with a passion for ballet, recently had the opportunity to participate in the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open Golf Tournament in Las Vegas as a patient ambassador.

Each year, Shriners Children’s Hospital hosts a PGA golf tournament in Las Vegas to raise money and awareness for the good work that Shriners does. Shriners Hospital patients from around the country are chosen to attend the event as standard bearers for the players, keeping score for the players. Miller had the opportunity to attend the event as the representative from Shriners Hospital in Greeneville, South Carolina.

