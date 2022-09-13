Science Hill High School students continue to excel in challenging Advanced Placement programs, with over 50 students receiving awards during the 2021-22 school year.
Science Hill has seen a great deal of growth in its AP program over recent years. In addition to regular AP classes, which offer in-depth instruction on specific subjects, Science Hill participates in the AP Capstone program, which offers more opportunities for high-achieving students. This two-year program gives students a chance to develop critical academic skills that can be applied across disciplines, such as: critical thinking, conducting research, collaboration and public speaking.
Upon completion of the program, students can earn awards based on their test scores which will help them to stand out on college applications. Some colleges offer college credits and advanced placement based on students scores.
“In our continuing efforts to provide the best education to all of our students, we see the AP Capstone program as an essential piece of the curriculum offered at Science Hill High School,” said Dr. Josh Carter, the school’s principal. “The AP Capstone program provides students with a rigorous college experience within the safety net of a high school setting. Our dedicated teachers create a classroom that focuses on critical thinking, research, and academic writing.”
The AP Capstone program consists of two one-year courses — AP Seminar and AP Research — both of which must be taken to complete the program. For these courses, exams are scored on a five-point scale. Upon completion of the courses, AP students can earn one of two awards based on their exam scores.
To earn the AP Capstone Diploma, students must earn scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research as well as on four other AP exams. Students who earn scores of 3 or higher only in AP Seminar and AP Research are awarded the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.
Unlike traditional AP subject exams with a single end-of-year assessment, AP Seminar and AP Research assessments are project based and evaluate skills acquisition through group projects, presentations, and individual essays completed throughout the year. In this program, students are empowered to create research projects based on topics of personal interest. Students are assessed on the critical thinking, research, collaboration, time management, and presentation skills needed to complete their projects.
“Our students continue to excel within this program,” Carter said. “We are very proud of their hard work and determination to reach a level of excellence that distinguishes them from their peers. We are excited to see what all these students will accomplish.”
Science Hill’s most recent graduating class included 53 students who participated in the AP Capstone Program and were awarded either the AP Capstone Diploma or the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.
The 32 students who earned the AP Capstone Diploma include: Isaac D. Berry, Luke P. Berry, Sophia N. Carter, Sophia Castillo, Sophia C. Cross, Jack A. Davis, Andrew J. Denham, Taryn M. Estes, Marshall E. Garrett, Annaston E. Geaslin, Tripp G. Haynes, Arnav Jain, Anirudh Jaishankar, Genevieve Johnson, Derek N. Johnston, Myles S. King, Jana P. Kirkpatrick, Bryant A. Magness, Jonathan R. Miller, Katharine Ning, Carmen Arielle F. Palileo, Peter D. Pham, Peyton J. Pridemore, Ryleigh R. Radford, Syed J. Raza, Elias A. Simpson, Aiden E. Snodgrass, Grace R. Tebbe, Dylan G. Treece, Abbie M. Underwood, Elizabeth S. Walker and Ansley B. Wilson.
The 21 students who were awarded the AP Seminar and Research Certificate are: Kathryn Acres, Gheed Al Saji, Chloe M. Banner, Dylan E. Beerman, ShelC M. Black, Marelyn Damian-Castro, Madison M. Early, Isabella V. Honeycutt, Madeline G. Jenkins, Robert W. Laws, Alexis M. Mcmurtry, Meaghan A. O’Connor, Ruth Z. Owah, Justine N. Pagan, Mattie L. Reece, Rylie M. Richardson, Lesckins B. Rivas, Deja V. Story, Carter D. Strode, James C. Ward and Emily P. Williams.