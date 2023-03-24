Anna Parrish

Anna Parrish, a Science Hill Class of 2020 alumna, is currently studying Forensic Anthropology at University of Tennessee. She said that her interest in forensics was all sparked by her experience taking a criminal justice CTE elective at Science Hill.

 Photo courtesy of Collin Brooks

While she can’t talk about everything she has experienced—no seriously, she had to sign a non-disclosure agreement—the smile and excitement that Anna Parrish shows will tell you that she’s found the correct career path. Parrish, a Science Hill Class of 2020 graduate, is now a junior at the University of Tennessee and is majoring in Forensic Anthropology with a concentration in forensics.

However, it wasn’t a path that Parrish knew she wanted to go down. Instead, it was a passion that was uncovered once Parrish realized she needed to sign up for a high school Career and Technical Education elective. After skimming the list, she settled on Criminal Justice. And according to her smile, it might have been one of the best decisions of her life.

