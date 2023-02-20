Johnson City Schools logo
JOHNSON CITY SCHOOLS

During its February meeting, the Johnson City Board of Education approved the addition of three special courses to Science Hill High School’s course catalog for the 2023-2024.

Those added classes are Organic Chemistry, Women in History and Sports Psychology. Additionally, the Career and Technical Education program will see the addition of Networking Studies, which included classes like Computer Science Foundation, Computer Systems, Networking and Cabling and Internetworking.

