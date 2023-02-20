During its February meeting, the Johnson City Board of Education approved the addition of three special courses to Science Hill High School’s course catalog for the 2023-2024.
Those added classes are Organic Chemistry, Women in History and Sports Psychology. Additionally, the Career and Technical Education program will see the addition of Networking Studies, which included classes like Computer Science Foundation, Computer Systems, Networking and Cabling and Internetworking.
“All of these classes are exciting additions for our students and will provide them with opportunities to explore their different interests and career fields,” Science Hill Principal Josh Carter said. “We appreciate the teachers who worked to put these courses together and we look forward to continuing to meet the needs of our students to ensure that all of our students are seeking significance each day.”
Following are brief summaries of the courses:
Women in History
The main focus in the class will be to highlight the important roles that women have played throughout American history. Instead of women appearing only now and then in familiar and predictable high points of a traditional U.S. history course, this course will discuss how women, despite legal and cultural barriers, have been actively engaged in every phase of the nation’s history.
Organic Chemistry
By offering this course to students, Science Hill believes they will be able to better prepare those who plan on majoring in biology, chemistry, or biochemistry as well as students who plan on attending medical, nursing, dental, or pharmacy school. Additionally, by offering this course as a non-dual enrollment course, it will be made more accessible to a wider variety of students.
Sports Psychology
Sports Psychology is a stand-alone elective that is accessible, novel and relevant for a great many high school students. Within the course, students will explore the science behind how athletes can enhance their performance through psychology, as well as why we love sports so much as a society. This course offers the opportunity for high-interest, high-level learning for all students, while also providing a potential segue for taking AP Psychology later on in their high school career.
Information Technology
The Information Technology cluster for CTE offers classes that involve the design, development, support and management of hardware, software, multimedia and systems integration services. The IT industry is a dynamic and entrepreneurial working environment that has a revolutionary impact on the economy and society. In addition to jobs in the IT industry, IT careers are available in every sector of the economy — from financial services to medical services, business to engineering and environmental services. Anyone preparing for an IT career should have a solid grounding in math and science.