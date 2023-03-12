Local residents may recall the blizzard in 1993 that left many homes without power and many children out of school for days. Local school administrators say modern technologies that didn’t exist 30 years ago can be used to keep kids learning in the event they can’t be in school.

The resources available to us now that did not exist back in 1993 certainly provide different opportunities regarding how students, families, and schools can stay connected,” said Andrew True, assistant superintendent-administration of Kingsport City Schools.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.