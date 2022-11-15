washington county schools logo

Washington County school district officials on Tuesday said they have corroborated allegations that a student had physically assaulted another student at Daniel Boone High School.

According to a news release from the school district, on Nov. 6, a parent reported that her son, a member of the Daniel Boone High School football team, had been physically assaulted by one of his teammates in the locker room.

