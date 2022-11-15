Washington County school district officials on Tuesday said they have corroborated allegations that a student had physically assaulted another student at Daniel Boone High School.
According to a news release from the school district, on Nov. 6, a parent reported that her son, a member of the Daniel Boone High School football team, had been physically assaulted by one of his teammates in the locker room.
“School officials immediately reported these allegations, resulting in the initiation of a full administrative investigation by the district. Law enforcement and the Department of Children Services were also notified due to the nature of the allegations,’’ school officials said in the news release.
District officials said they were able to corroborate the allegation that one student had physically assaulted another.
District officials said that during the course of the investigation, other players were interviewed and two were found to have engaged in what was described as locker room “horseplay” rather than bullying or harassment.
“School officials however, found this 'horseplay' to be inappropriate,” according to the news release. “The students involved have been disciplined in accordance with the school system's code of acceptable behavior and discipline, and steps have been taken to ensure that these behaviors do not recur within the athletic program of Daniel Boone High School."
School officials said the safety and well-being of the students in Washington County Schools is their top priority.
“Out of respect for the privacy of the students and the families involved, no additional comments will be provided," according to the news release.