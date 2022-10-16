Thomas Hager Jr. — Republican
1. What made you decide to run for a seat on the Johnson City school board?
Students, teachers and staff. In my work experience, I saw the need for and importance of education almost daily. I could see the need to help students receive the best education possible.
2. What experience and knowledge will you be bringing to the table?
I have spent over 30 years working on our school board on behalf of our students in Johnson City. I believe this experience allows me a unique perspective of knowing not only where we have gone in our district but where we need to go. We have worked, as a board, to create an environment that emphasizes efficiency and excellence. I look forward to continuing that tradition.
3. What do you think is the most pressing issue currently facing schools?
We need to continue to ask Gov. Lee to protect and increase educational funding as well as support for teachers. Local control of education is important and our school community expects the best from us. Another big concern is getting testing done right for everyone — teachers, students and parents. Everyone must have trust in the testing program. I also have concerns about vouchers and charter schools.
4. If elected, what would you like to see happen or change during your time on the school board?
I want to continue to provide resources for students and staff and to strive to make Johnson City Schools the leader of academic success, both locally and on the state level.
5. How will you make sure that all members of the community are represented during school board discussions and decision making?
We have several opportunities for stakeholders to be heard, including the following: participation on planning committees, the “ Five Year Plan” and “Annual e-Plan” Surveys on the district website and ESSER feedback. In addition, all Board Members maintain a public email. Finally, the Board makes provisions at every board meeting for items to be communicated to staff, students, parents and the community at large.
Kathy Hall — Independent
1. What made you decide to run for a seat on the Johnson City school board?
Education and literacy are two of my passions, and working to continuously improve education and serve all our students is important to me. I have enjoyed the 17 years that I have served on the Johnson City School Board. I believe my contributions have helped our system excel and I know I have more to offer, especially as we look forward to changes our district will experience with continued growth and the transition to two middle schools.
2. What experience and knowledge will you be bringing to the table?
Besides my experience on the school board, I have been an active part of the Johnson City community. I have a good relationship with city and community leaders and will be an experienced voice at the table as we plan for growth. I also have a wealth of experience at the local and state level. I have served 17 years on our local board, eight as chairman. I have also served as president of the Tennessee School Boards Association. I have twice been named Outstanding School Board Member of the year from the Tennessee PTA and have been awarded School Board Member of the year by TSBA.
3. What do you think is the most pressing issue currently facing schools?
There are many pressing issues facing our schools and education in general. These include funding, learning gaps from the pandemic, safety, mental health issues, enhanced support for families and keeping up with our growing community. In the end, the most pressing issue is offering our students a relevant education that prepares them to be successful, productive citizens with the skills they need for the next step in their lives.
4. If elected, what would you like to see happen or change during your time on the school board?
I hope to continue the work that helps our students achieve and rank among the top systems in our state. We need to consistently review and improve our safety plans and continue our programs designed to address mental health issues. I want to continue the momentum toward creating more opportunities in career and technical education, by partnering with local employers to make sure our students are gaining the skills they need. I would also like to see the state continue to increase funding for education that might lift us out of the bottom tier of education funding in the US.
5. How will you make sure that all members of the community are represented during school board discussions and decision making?
There are a number of ways we try to include all members of our community. Our recent five-year planning process offered the community an opportunity to help plan the future of our schools, with over 100 community stakeholders participating in the process. That plan, in turn, identifies ways to ensure our entire community is represented including: a wide range of tools to aid communication, additional work to make sure our hiring process is inclusive and creates a staff that reflects our student body and identifying and removing barriers that our students may face to participation in academics and extracurricular activities.
Jonathan Kinnick — Republican
1. What made you decide to run for a seat on the Johnson City school board?
I have the experience, skills and commitment to help our school system continue to excel. I analyze systems and find solutions for a living, and I’d like to do this for our schools. I want to help teachers and students succeed by ensuring they have the necessary resources.
2. What experience and knowledge will you be bringing to the table?
I have positively impacted the community through changes made while serving 4 years on the school board, like hiring our current superintendent, transitioning to two middle schools and adding on to numerous grade schools. I develop software and do computer consulting for a living, and these analytical skills have been and will be an immense benefit to our School Board and school system. I have 34 years of real-world experience in technology, having owned my own business for the past 29 years.
3. What do you think is the most pressing issue currently facing schools?
For schools in general, funding and safety are two of the biggest issues. Tennessee has just made a significant effort toward improving funding with TISA, which should help with our regular budget, but for capital money (to build schools), Johnson City needs our county to share capital money equitably — per total students in each system in the county — the next time they spend capital money on building schools. For safety, we have made physical improvements to numerous school buildings, and our SRO coverage, mental health programs, staff training and security policies are some of the best in the state. We still constantly review all of these areas as a board and in our Safety Security Committee to make ongoing improvements.
4. If elected, what would you like to see happen or change during your time on the school board?
The last piece of the puzzle on our recent transition to two middle schools and moving 5th graders back to the grade schools, all of which I helped initiate and plan, is building a new Towne Acres. Towne Acres presently has no room for growth. During my time on the school board we had a Geotechnical Evaluation done at Towne Acres, and we can build a new 2-story building on site. My goal is to push the process forward as fast as possible to get a new Towne Acres designed and built.
5. How will you make sure that all members of the community are represented during school board discussions and decision making?
To start with, I hope everyone gets out to vote, preferably for me, but at least go vote. Anyone can reach out to me at any time via the Contact page on my website, www.VoteKinnick.org. Our school board often seeks community input, with a recent example being numerous committees of community members with administrators giving detailed input on the Board of Education 5-Year Plan.
Sam Pettyjohn — Independent
1. What made you decide to run for a seat on the Johnson City school board?
I am running because I am a dad of 3 young kids. My oldest is in first grade. I will have a child in JC schools for the next 15 years, so I have a selfish interest in our school system’s success. I am a third-generation educator and I want to be an advocate for all students, families, teachers and staff on the Johnson City Board of Education.
2. What experience and knowledge will you be bringing to the table?
I am raising three kids through a pandemic where we, like most people, lost access to childcare. I have seen first-hand just a few of the challenges young families face today. In a professional capacity, I am Research Professor in the Center for Rural Health Research at ETSU. I have studied and worked in the opioid crisis in our region for the past seven years. I have come to understand the link the crisis has to education and adverse childhood experiences. I also have real classroom experience as an online instructor for high school students in Career Technology Education classes around our region.
3. What do you think is the most pressing issue currently facing schools?
In our area we have a lack of affordable early childhood education (ECE) options for our families. ECE represents the biggest potential return on investment of any education dollars. At the junior high and high school levels we must address mental health issues among our students through increased access to counseling and treatment. We also must look out for our teachers and staff. They are the reason our students flourish. We must look out for their wellbeing and ensure we continue to hire and retain the best of the best.
4. If elected, what would you like to see happen or change during your time on the school board?
For every issue that comes up over the next four years I hope to base all our decisions on evidence-based strategies. I also want to measure as best we can every decision the board makes moving forward through evaluation practices. I personally hope we can have the following: 1. A strategic plan for expansion of early childhood education and pre-K offerings in our school system. 2. An expanded and modernized Career Technology Education program tied to local and regional businesses for high school and junior high. 3. A dedicated wellness and mental health program for teachers and staff.
5. How will you make sure that all members of the community are represented during school board discussions and decision making?
I have worked as the lead scientist for the Child Friendly Cities Initiative for the City of Johnson City for two years. Raising up the concerns of young people and young families and giving a voice to those previously unheard in our city is a top priority. As a third-generation educator I also have great respect for teachers and staff. They are the experts in educating our kids and are key to continued excellence in Johnson City Schools.
Brian Squirek — Independent
1. What made you decide to run for a seat on the Johnson City school board?
I saw a need for improvement in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) in our schools and to keep Tennessee moral values in our classrooms.
2. What experience and knowledge will you be bringing to the table?
Being a recent graduate, earning my Master’s in Electrical Engineering and Master’s in Business Administration, I have firsthand experiences with what the students are missing in primary education. In my professional career in the medical technology space I work directly with recent graduates.
3. What do you think is the most pressing issue currently facing schools?
Schools need to get back to the basics in terms of education by focusing on the core subjects which will prepare our students for success in an increasingly technological job market.
4. If elected, what would you like to see happen or change during your time on the school board?
Having our Math and Science scores improve, with more opportunities in the STEM area through classes or additional partnering organizations. Keeping our top educators and ensuring our classrooms have modern technology to empower our students.
5. How will you make sure that all members of the community are represented during school board discussions and decision making?
As a member of the school board, I propose implementing an electronic notification system of meeting date and agenda so anyone who has a concern or issue can attend, speak and be heard.
Paula Treece — Republican
1. What made you decide to run for a seat on the Johnson City school board?
I have been an education advocate for over 15 years. After serving on several committees and organizations supporting education, joining the school board is the next logical step. Our school district has always been strong and I want to ensure that it stays that way. My family has benefitted from Johnson City Schools and I want to pay that forward to my community. I have always believed that you need to be involved to get things done.
2. What experience and knowledge will you be bringing to the table?
I have previously served on the Johnson City Board of Education. I also have served our schools and families through the PTA. I have been a leader in PTA at all local levels. I have also served on statewide coalitions to improve education in the state. I have followed education issues locally and at the state level and have advocated for children with our elected officials.
3. What do you think is the most pressing issue currently facing schools?
Funding. We do have a new funding system in the state and I am interested in seeing how it plays out. Education in Tennessee has been historically underfunded. We need to make this a priority as this is where our future lies.
4. If elected, what would you like to see happen or change during your time on the school board?
I would like to see start times at the high school be moved to later in the day. Lots of studies recently have shown that teens function and do better in school when they have later start times. There are several school districts around the country who have jumped on this bandwagon and I would like to see our district do that.
5. How will you make sure that all members of the community are represented during school board discussions and decision making?
I am just an email or a phone call away from any member of the community. I will take concerns from parents, teachers and community members on any subject related to education. I will also weigh issues as to how they can benefit our schools, our students and our teachers.
Robert Williams — Republican
1. What made you decide to run for a seat on the Johnson City school board?
I am seeking reelection to the Johnson City School Board, because as a Johnson City native, I have a passion for helping make my community a safe and wonderful place to live, work and worship. I have a long history of community service, having served on several organizations’ boards including the Johnson City Development Authority, the Northeast Tennessee Economic Development Corporation, Coalition for Kids, the Johnson City School Board and as a founding board member of Eastern Eight Community Development Corporation. I have embraced Scott Niswonger’s motto of “Learn, Earn and Return,” by giving back to my community.
2. What experience and knowledge will you be bringing to the table?
Having served the past 4 years on the JC School Board gives me a working knowledge and experience in how our School System operates. Additionally, my 28 years of business experience in the financial industry brings a unique skill set in business management, finance, accounting, governmental accounting and audits, leadership and communication that differentiates me from the other candidates.
3. What do you think is the most pressing issue currently facing schools?
One of the most pressing issues facing our school system is our capital needs. Our School System is growing, along with our city and our area population. We not only need a new elementary school at Town Acres, from both a capacity and safety standpoint, but also based on our projections, we are likely going to need an additional elementary school in the next 3 to 4 years. We need to develop a long term comprehensive facilities plan, to help meet the future educational needs of our community.
4. If elected, what would you like to see happen or change during your time on the school board?
We have an outstanding school system, and we are fortunate to have had Boards of Education, administrators and educators that have made our school system one of the best in the state. If reelected, my job will be to make sure we remain one of the best school systems in the state, and that our educators and administrators are given every possible resource that they need in order to be successful in teaching our children in a safe environment.
5. How will you make sure that all members of the community are represented during school board discussions and decision making?
One of our responsibilities as School Board members is to make sure that every child, teacher and support staff are put first when we make a decision. I am a good listener and communicator, and I take a commonsense approach to making decisions.