Thomas Hager Jr.

Thomas Hager Jr. — Republican

1. What made you decide to run for a seat on the Johnson City school board?

Kathy Hall
Jonathan Kinnick
Sam Pettyjohn

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Brian Squirek
Paula Treece
Robert Williams

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video