In an effort to engage students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics education in an entertaining and “hands-on” way, sixth-grade educators at Ridgeview School in Gray coupled these disciplines with the Arts for STEM & Arts Day.
Representatives from Tennessee Valley Authority, JD Squared, Inc., Into the Fire, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office visited the campus and assisted in setting up stations designed to allow students various educational experiences. Activities included designing and building birdhouses and catapult launchers, pottery painting, and hands-on emergency medical training.