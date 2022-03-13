Kindergarten through eighth-grade classes at Washington County’s Ridgeview Elementary School recently celebrated the work of beloved children’s book author Dr. Theodor (“Ted”) Seuss Geisel and the National Education Association’s Read Across America Day.
The celebration at Ridgeview coincided with the school’s 13th Annual Used Book Drive. Activities throughout the week included “The Lorax” Wear a Crazy Mustache Day on Feb. 28 and “There’s a Hat for That Thursday” on March 3.
The week also included Elementary Career Week, which allowed K-4 students to dress as someone would in their favorite career.
Contributed to the Press