Swearing in new BOE members

From left, Assistant City Manager and Interim City Recorder Randy Trivette swears in Johnson City Board of Education members Jonathan Kinnick, Paula Treece, Kathy Hall and Thomas Hager Jr. on Monday.

 JONATHAN ROBERTS/Johnson City Press

On Monday night, the Johnson City Schools Board of Education welcomed its four recently elected and returning members following their swearing in at city hall.

In November’s elections, the four open seats on Johnson City Schools’ Board of Education were filled by two incumbents — Kathy Hall and Thomas Hager Jr. — as well as two returning board members — Jonathan Kinnick and Paula Treece.

