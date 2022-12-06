On Monday night, the Johnson City Schools Board of Education welcomed its four recently elected and returning members following their swearing in at city hall.
In November’s elections, the four open seats on Johnson City Schools’ Board of Education were filled by two incumbents — Kathy Hall and Thomas Hager Jr. — as well as two returning board members — Jonathan Kinnick and Paula Treece.
Hall, Hager, Kinnick and Treece were sworn in Monday afternoon along with newly and re-elected city commissioners at the inaugural ceremony at city hall. The Johnson City Schools board members also signed the Board of Education Ethics Contract which outlines the goals and expected behavior of board members during their terms.
Monday night was the first Johnson City school board meeting since the election, and the first meeting that the returning board members have served on this year.
Kinnick and Treece, who have both served previous terms on the school board, expressed their excitement to return to their positions. Treece said she is looking forward to serving a full four-year term this time around, and hopes to be able to accomplish many great things for Johnson City Schools. Kinnick added that he is looking forward to working toward replacing the Towne Acres facility as well as maintaining good financial standing for the district.
Both board members were pleased to kick off their terms with the board’s unanimous decision to grant holiday bonuses to both full- and part-time staff across the district. After taxes, full-time employees will receive a $750 bonus and part-time employees will receive $375, which in total will cost Johnson City Schools roughly $900,000.
“The staff bonus tonight was a good thing and a necessary thing,” Kinnick said. “With the way the economy is, we’re so glad we were able to do that.”
Following the recent changes to the board’s roster, Monday night’s meeting saw a rearrangement of titles. Hall was re-elected as board chair with Kinnick taking the role of vice-chair and Treece stepping into the role of board secretary.