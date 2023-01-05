The Gray Fossil Site, overseen by the Don Sundquist Center of Excellence in Paleontology at East Tennessee State University, preserves a 5-million-year-old ecosystem once home to rhinos, mastodons, red pandas and many more extinct species. Among the most common fossil animals found at the site are turtles.

Researchers have now identified an extinct species of painted turtle, one that is entirely new to science and unique to the Northeast Tennessee site. Scientists named it Chrysemys corniculata, or the “horned painted turtle.” The name comes from a conspicuous pair of pointy projections on the front edge of the shell.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.