The Johnson City Public Schools Foundation's annual SPELL-A-BRATION fundraiser is returning on April 13.
SPELL-A-BRATION is open to members of the community who are invited to participate and form teams with creative names, themes and costumes.
“Remember the annual spelling bee when you were in school? This event is less stressful and much more fun with teams of four adults working together to correctly spell words on a white board,” said Foundation President Tembra Aldridge. “Your registration fee goes to a worthy cause helping our schools and students. All the while, you and your friends have a great evening of fun competition and laughter.”
This will be the third annual event, which raises funds for special projects not funded by the regular school budget. In the past, this fundraiser and the Foundation have helped to fund projects like the STEAM Bus, the new Science Hill AV Studio and a Digital Communications Lab at Liberty Bell Middle School.
The proceeds from this year’s fundraiser will go toward a Digital Communications Lab at Indian Trail Middle School to match what is at Liberty Bell.
Area companies can help sponsor the event and in return receive exposure and advertising before and during the event.
“We want our event sponsors to receive a positive impact from their investment in supporting SPELL-A-BRATION,” Aldridge said.
SPELL-A-BRATION 2023 will be held on Thursday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the Liberty Bell Middle School Gymnasium. More information about sponsorship and registration can be found at www.jcschools.org/Foundation or on the JCPSF Facebook page.
