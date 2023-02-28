The Johnson City Public Schools Foundation's annual SPELL-A-BRATION fundraiser is returning on April 13.

SPELL-A-BRATION is open to members of the community who are invited to participate and form teams with creative names, themes and costumes.

Spell-a-bration

Participating teams are encouraged to come up with creative team names, costumes and teams for this fun-filled spelling event.

