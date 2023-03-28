McKinney Center Summer Camp
The McKinney Center is now accepting registration for summer camps and workshops for all ages. Classes take place June 5 – June 9, June 12 – June 17 and June 19 – June 23.

Early Bird registration is taking place now through Friday, May 12, with an extra $10 discount on each camp or student registered. When registering online use the promo code, EBSU23. Normal registration takes place until Friday, May 19.

