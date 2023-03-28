The McKinney Center is now accepting registration for summer camps and workshops for all ages. Classes take place June 5 – June 9, June 12 – June 17 and June 19 – June 23.
Early Bird registration is taking place now through Friday, May 12, with an extra $10 discount on each camp or student registered. When registering online use the promo code, EBSU23. Normal registration takes place until Friday, May 19.
All classes take place at the McKinney Center, located at 103 Franklin Avenue.
Scholarships are available for students K-12 if families have a financial need. Scholarship applications can be found online at mckinneycenter.com.
Class sizes have 6 to 15 spots available, depending on the camp or workshop. Early registration is highly suggested. Students will be spread out as far as space allows and will have breaks outside depending on weather.
Registration fee includes all materials, supplies, snacks and a camp t-shirt. Payment plans are available. Register at mckinneycenter.com.
This year’s camps are sponsored in part by Berea College Appalachian Fund.
This summer’s camps include the following:
Artsploration Camp will take place June 5-9 for ages K – 6th grade (must have completed Kindergarten). Students will spend the week exploring the colorful diversity of the world through art projects from many cultures. Classes will incorporate a broad range of art techniques and media, including painting, sculpture, mixed media and drawing, while discovering each culture’s rich visual traditions. Students will also learn about world customs, music and celebrations, making the week a wonderful experience for both beginning and experienced young artists! Registration fee includes all materials and supplies, snacks and a camp t-shirt.
Pottery Studio 101 will run June 5-9 for ages K-6th grade (must have completed Kindergarten). In this fun and messy class, students will learn hand-building techniques and the use of the potter’s wheel. Students will also experience the delight of creating with their own hands and imagination in clay. The McKinney Center’s goal is for each student to produce five projects that will go home with them to enjoy or give as gifts. Registration fee includes materials such as clay and glazes, supplies, snacks and a camp t-shirt. Projects need time to dry and will be fired in a kiln. Therefore, final projects will be available for pick up approximately 2 weeks after camp. The McKinney Center and camp instructors will notify parents when items are ready.
Play-In-A-Week-Camp will be offered June 12 – 17 for ages 11 – 17. Can you make a play in a week? Participants will get the chance to do this at the McKinney Center this summer. Starting from scratch, students will work alongside professional theatre makers to create an original performance in just one week. You will develop a range of performance skills and learn technical theatre skills working alongside practicing artists. You will also make new friends and have a lot of fun in the process. There is even a free lunch club from Noon - 12:30, where you can hang-out and have lunch with directors, designers, choreographers, poets, and musicians. Spots for Play-In-A-Week are limited to 16 students, and is expected to fill up quickly. Early registration is recommended. Registration fee covers snacks and a camp T-shirt and catered lunches provided by the Wild Women of Jonesborough. This camp is partially funded by the Tennessee Arts Commission and the Wild Women of Jonesborough.
Pottery Studio 202 will be offered June 19 – 23 for grades 7-12. Students will learn hand-building techniques and the use of the potter’s wheel. Students will also experience the delight of creating with their own hands and imagination in clay. The McKinney Center’s goal is for each student to produce five projects that will go home with them to enjoy or give as gifts. Registration fee includes materials including clay and glazes, supplies, snacks, and a camp t-shirt. Projects need time to dry and will be fired in a kiln. Therefore, final projects will be available for pick up approximately 2 weeks after camp. The McKinney Center and camp instructors will notify parents when items are ready.
For the first time the McKinney Center is also offering private guitar and private voice lessons throughout the summer. Choose from 30 minute classes or 60 minute classes to fit your schedule and needs.
Guitar lessons are for all levels of skill. Students will learn basic terminology and foundational aspects of playing the guitar, chords, and melodies. Class is less theory and more practical application but can also be adapted to the needs and wants of each student. Students will need to supply their own guitar, strings, and picks. Sessions will re-start every 4 weeks. You may register for additional sessions at your leisure. Once you register for the class, you will receive an email or phone call to schedule your day and time for lessons. Four lessons/dates will be scheduled in this series. Lessons will restart each month through May. You may also register months in advance. There are no refunds or make-ups for missed lessons. Schedule your class between 8am - 5pm M-F and receive a discount. Call the McKinney Center for the discount promo code before registering.
Vocal lessons are for individuals of all skill levels who are looking for an easy-going, fun environment. Students will learn to sing with confidence. Students will learn proper vocal technique. There will be a focus on the four basic principles of singing, breath support, relaxed vocal chords, diction, and ear training. Once you register for the class, you will receive an email or phone call to schedule your day and time for lessons. Four lessons/dates will be scheduled in this series. Lessons will restart each month. You may also register months in advance. There are no refunds or make-ups for missed lessons.
For a full schedule of summer classes, please visit www.mckinneycenter.com.