By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com

Registration for East Tennessee State University’s fourth annual Equity and Inclusion Conference is now open. The conference will be held Sept. 26-28, with a student track on Sept. 29.

This year’s conference is a hybrid event; some sessions are concurrent, with select presentations scheduled to be held in person, and others virtually. Total price for registration varies. Registration is free for full-time ETSU students; $60 for ETSU faculty and staff; $65 for community members; and $25 for non-ETSU students. To register, visit www.etsutickets.com.

