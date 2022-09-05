Registration for East Tennessee State University’s fourth annual Equity and Inclusion Conference is now open. The conference will be held Sept. 26-28, with a student track on Sept. 29.
This year’s conference is a hybrid event; some sessions are concurrent, with select presentations scheduled to be held in person, and others virtually. Total price for registration varies. Registration is free for full-time ETSU students; $60 for ETSU faculty and staff; $65 for community members; and $25 for non-ETSU students. To register, visit www.etsutickets.com.
“ETSU is arguably more diverse today than at any other point in time in its history,” said Dr. Keith Johnson, vice president of Equity and Inclusion.
Keynote speakers for the event will focus on a wide range of topics, including Appalachian identity, culture, race relations and more.
On Monday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Martin Center for the Arts, best-selling author Dr. Michael Eric Dyson will speak on “Race Relations in America.” Dyson’s session will include a book-signing at 8 p.m.
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Yona FrenchHawk, full-blooded Cherokee wisdom keeper and ceremonialist, will kick off the conference by sharing about growing up indigenous in Appalachia, and will provide space for sharing personal stories in the session, “Unity with the Land and Each Other.” The session begins at 9 a.m. in the D.P. Culp Student Center ballroom, which is located on the third floor.
On Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 3 p.m. in the Culp Center ballroom, artist, advocate and entrepreneur Crystal Dawn Good will present “Data Dignity: Everyone Counts.” At the same location, from 7-8 p.m., Broadway star Bryan Terrell Clark will host his session “Finding Your Purpose: From Baltimore to Broadway’s ‘Hamilton.’”
A full schedule of the fourth annual Equity and Inclusion Conference, including the student track sessions, can be found on the conference website at www.etsu.edu/equity/conference.php. For information, contact the Office of Equity and Inclusion by calling (423) 439-4445.