This summer, East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine will offer two free programs for high school students who are interested in a career in medicine.

The first program is “Doc for a Day” to be held on June 2. This one-day event is designed for rising high school juniors, and will introduce them to ETSU and the College of Medicine. The day will include a campus tour, special discussions with admissions counselors, tours of the anatomy lab and simulation center and time learning more about the medical profession with Dr. Tom Kincer, associate dean and director for Rural and Community Programs.

