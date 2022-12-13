On Monday afternoon, athletics directors and coaches from Sulphur Springs Elementary School, Daniel Boone High School and Milligan University met with Sulphur Springs student athletes to talk about their transition from middle to high school athletics.
For many students, athletics and clubs are a big part of their school-age years. School administrators know that rising ninth graders can often feel intimidated or nervous about moving up to to the high school and joining upperclassmen in athletics.
That’s why Sulphur Springs Elementary and Daniel Boone High School came together on Monday afternoon for a “High School Basketball Readiness” event.
Student athletes from Daniel Boone went to Sulphur Springs to eat pizza and mingle with the middle school cheerleaders and basketball players.
Bill Robinson, Milligan University’s men’s basketball head coach, also took the time to speak to the students about the important lifelong relationships that can be formed through athletic and academic school teams.
Event organizers said they hope events like this will help to make rising high schoolers more comfortable during their school transition. By introducing them to upperclassmen and administrators at the high school, they hope the rising ninth graders will have some familiar faces and people to go to for help once they move up to Daniel Boone.