Members of the Class of 2023 at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine found out today where they were matched for their residencies, which they will begin this summer following their graduation in May.

The National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) pairs graduating medical students with residency programs throughout the country. The Class of 2023 had a 100% match rate, the second-straight year Quillen graduates have enjoyed a 100% match rate. Graduates matched into 15 specialties in 20 states and the District of Columbia.

