ETSU faculty members and the Quillen College of Medicine introduced EQUIP on Tuesday, a new program that will support rural medical students and help them prepare to return to rural areas to practice medicine.
Dr. Tom Kincer, the Associate Dean for Rural and Community Programs; Dr. Bill Block, the Dean of Quillen College of Medicine; and Provost Kimberly McCorkle met with media and community members to announce the program at Quillen. EQUIP, which stands for Extending Quillen to the Underserved through an Integrated Program, is a mentor program for high school and college students who want to attend Quillen and go on to become rural primary care physicians.
According to Kincer, “The primary mission of the Quillen College of Medicine is to educate future generations of physicians and biomedical scientists, especially those with an interest in primary care, to practice in underserved rural communities.”
He went on to share data that illustrates how rural areas are suffering a deficit in primary care physicians. According to recent surveys, 20% of the United States population lives in rural areas, but less than 5% of medical students come from rural areas. Additionally, less students are choosing family medicine as a specialty now than in years past.
Kincer said that overall, rural communities are facing a shortage of 20,000 physicians. This shortage is in direct correlation to the increased burden of illness and shortened life expectancies that many people in rural communities face.
In order to combat this shortage, ETSU has launched the EQUIP program to effectively support rising medical students by identifying their needs and interest in medical school while they are still at the high school and undergraduate levels.
“Students from rural areas have several disadvantages such as cultural and educational barriers, fewer mentors, financial concerns, and just frankly not having someone to guide them through the complex process that it takes to gain admission into medical school,” said Kincer. “So programs like EQUIP help those students overcome those barriers to get them into medical school, and it makes them eight to 10 times more likely to go back to the rural communities to practice.”
Kincer explained that the importance of having students who come from rural areas go through medical school and then return to those rural areas to practice, simply boils down to the fact that no one else will know the needs of those communities better than those who have lived and grown up there.
“They can identify directly with the patient population in that community,” he said. “They grew up there, they know the culture and they are much more likely to relate to the patient on an individual basis, take that and use it to strengthen and build their communities.”
The EQUIP program will reach and support rural high school students by facilitating a rural medical camp for students in the surrounding communities. This camp will allow students to participate in hands-on workshops, spend quality time with medical school faculty and staff and bond with students who have similar interests and goals.
Students are encouraged to apply to become EQUIP members during their freshman or sophomore years at ETSU so that they can take full advantage of the four-year program which will offer them mentorship opportunities and connections with Quillen’s faculty and staff, offer them guidance as they prepare to take the Medical College Admission Test, teach strong interviewing and writing skills and offer volunteer and job shadowing opportunities that can further prepare them for medical school.
The EQUIP program also offers the Appalachian Preceptorship, which is a month-long experience in which college students will spend a week attending workshops and lectures at Quillen and then three weeks shadowing rural physicians and serving communities.
Only 15 undergraduate students will be accepted into the EQUIP program each year, but according to Kincer, each student who completes the program is guaranteed an interview at Quillen College of Medicine, where hopefully they will complete their studies before returning to serve their rural communities.
Three of the students who have already been accepted into the program were present at Tuesday’s event, and shared the ways that EQUIP has already inspired and supported them.
“I’m pursuing medical school to give back to my community in the same way that it has given to me,” said Joshua Loveday, a student from White Pine, Tennessee, who was the first student admitted into the program.
“No other program or opportunity currently exists that accomplishes for our rural communities what EQUIP is actively accomplishing,” he continued, “because many students feel inadequate or unqualified to become a physician due to lack of information or misconceptions about medical school. … EQUIP demystifies the entire process of applying to medical school and gets to the heart of what it truly means to be a physician and the greater picture ripple effects of this career path.”
His classmates John Smith, who came to ETSU from Elizabethton, and Emma Henson, who said she grew up in a rural part of Pennsylvania, echoed his statements and expressed their gratitude for the program.
According to Kincer, the EQUIP program is free to all students who are accepted. He said that he hopes the program will be able to expand the opportunities that are offered to include scholarships, loan forgiveness and other financial aid opportunities.