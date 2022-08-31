Quillen College of Medicine announces new program EQUIP

Left to right: EQUIP students Emma Henson, Joshua Loveday and John Smith, Dr. Tom Kincer, Provost Kimberly McCorkle and Dr. Bill Block.

 By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com

ETSU faculty members and the Quillen College of Medicine introduced EQUIP on Tuesday, a new program that will support rural medical students and help them prepare to return to rural areas to practice medicine.

Dr. Tom Kincer, the Associate Dean for Rural and Community Programs; Dr. Bill Block, the Dean of Quillen College of Medicine; and Provost Kimberly McCorkle met with media and community members to announce the program at Quillen. EQUIP, which stands for Extending Quillen to the Underserved through an Integrated Program, is a mentor program for high school and college students who want to attend Quillen and go on to become rural primary care physicians.

