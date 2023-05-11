James H. Quillen College of Medicine

East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine made a significant jump in this year’s U.S. News & World Report ranking of “Medical Schools: Primary Care,” moving from 65 in 2022 to 38 this year.

Quillen College of Medicine also ranked among the top-10 “Medical Schools with the Most Graduates Practicing in Health Professional Shortage Areas,” and was ranked 39th for “Medical Schools with the Most Graduates Practicing in Primary Care.”

