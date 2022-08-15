East Tennessee State University Provost Dr. Kimberly McCorkle has recently started a podcast called “Why I Teach,” where she interviews ETSU faculty and discusses their careers, impact and tips for success.
McCorkle also is the senior vice president for academics at ETSU. But before taking on this administrative role, she taught undergraduate and graduate students in the department of Criminology and Law for over 20 years. She said that in all of the roles she has had at ETSU, teaching has been her favorite.
“One of the things I wanted to do as provost was to kind of highlight and celebrate faculty,” she said. “We have some amazing faculty at ETSU, and as I had a chance to kind of get to know everybody and to learn about ETSU, what came up over and over again was that part of what makes ETSU special is the way that faculty connect with their students here.”
After observing the passion with which professors teach across disciplines, McCorkle wanted to find a way to help these faculty members tell their stories and share their experience with others. She decided that a podcast would be a fun format for sharing these stories. McCorkle said that while there are many disciplines being taught at ETSU, good teaching cuts across all disciplines.
“So the podcast is a way to identify faculty who are extraordinary, and we have a lot of those here,” said McCorkle, “and to tell their stories about why they decided to teach to begin with, what they love about teaching, what they love about teaching at ETSU, and then to learn about some of their tips for other faculty and for students.”
McCorkle said that “extraordinary” faculty members are those who have taken the opportunity to deeply engage with students in impactful ways, make personal connections even in large general education classes, create opportunities for students beyond the lectures and utilize extraordinary kinds of teaching practices.
“We know in the research about what impacts students’ success,” she said. “It’s when faculty members really reach out and engage students in an extra opportunity and to say, ‘I really want to help you succeed …’ ”
So far, McCorkle has spoken on her podcast with a professor in marketing about how she keeps students engaged and connected in her exclusively online classes. She has spoken to a nursing professor about finding opportunities for students to learn and grown in the field in the midst of a pandemic. A genetics professor talked with her about how he doesn’t use textbooks in his classes because of constantly changing information, but he is still able to effectively deliver quality and up-to-date information to his students.
“At the end of (each episode), I ask them, sort of what impact do they want to have on their students? What do they want to be able to say that they’ve done for students?” McCorkle said. “Because it might not just be about ‘I want them to learn my subject,’ but it might be more of a kind of a life’s lesson or a lesson about how they can be successful.”
While the podcast’s primary audience is other faculty members at ETSU who are interested in hearing about the work and experience of their peers, it can appeal to many more people. Students and alumni can listen and hear the stories about notable faculty members who helped to shape their academic journeys. Teachers at any level can listen to learn about the success stories of these faculty members and use their stories to improve their teaching methods.
“We get to improve lives every single day,” McCorkle said. “We’re in the business of improving the lives of our students and therefore hopefully improving the region where we’re located. But there’s really almost nothing better, I think, than to have the kind of career that allows you to help improve others, and to have the opportunity to do that through education is really powerful and it is really rewarding.”
McCorkle shared that she will be once again teaching an undergraduate class this fall, saying that she has missed connecting with students in the classroom. She plans to continue the podcast for the foreseeable future and said she has a very long list of people that she wants to reach out to about appearing in an episode. McCorkle said that she is even considering inviting recently retired faculty members to talk with her and share their experiences.
“Why I Teach” can be found easiest on the Office of the Provost’s website, and it is available for download on all major podcast platforms. To learn more about McCorkle and her podcast, visit https://www.etsu.edu/provost/.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.