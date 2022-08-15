"Why I Teach"

ETSU Provost Dr. Kimberly McCorkle speaks with Dr. Sean Fox while recording an episode of her podcast “Why I Teach.”

 Johnson City Press

East Tennessee State University Provost Dr. Kimberly McCorkle has recently started a podcast called “Why I Teach,” where she interviews ETSU faculty and discusses their careers, impact and tips for success.

McCorkle also is the senior vice president for academics at ETSU. But before taking on this administrative role, she taught undergraduate and graduate students in the department of Criminology and Law for over 20 years. She said that in all of the roles she has had at ETSU, teaching has been her favorite.

