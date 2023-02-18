Morgan Elsis

Morgan Elsis is a sophomore at Providence Academy who was recently nominated to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders based on "her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine."

 Courtesy of Maranda Elsis

Morgan Elsis, a sophomore at Providence Academy of Johnson City, was recently announced as a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders, which will be held June 21-23 just outside Boston, on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus.

The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.

