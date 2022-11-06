DSC_1043.JPG

Now in its 44th year, the Heritage Alliance’s Progressive Dinner combines food, history and entertainment.

 Contributed

The food served at the Heritage Alliance’s upcoming Progressive Dinner in Jonesborough will be fresh, but the history will be well-aged and rich.

Now in its 44th year, the Progressive Dinner combines food, history and entertainment. It’s become a traditional start to the holiday season for many in East Tennessee and nearby states.

