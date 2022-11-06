The food served at the Heritage Alliance’s upcoming Progressive Dinner in Jonesborough will be fresh, but the history will be well-aged and rich.
Now in its 44th year, the Progressive Dinner combines food, history and entertainment. It’s become a traditional start to the holiday season for many in East Tennessee and nearby states.
This year, the Progressive Dinner will be on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:40 p.m. The 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. seating is sold out.
The ticket price is $100 per person. Seating is limited, and this event sells out every year.
Proceeds from the Progressive Dinner help ensure that the educational programs of the Heritage Alliance remain accessible to a wide range of audiences. Proceeds from this year’s event will help with preservation and maintenance projects at the Oak Hill Schoolhouse and the Duncan House.
The evening begins at the Oak Hill Schoolhouse, the setting for the Oak Hill School Heritage Education Program. The soup course takes place in a pre-Civil War frame house in Mill Spring Park. Dinner will be served at the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington School, and dessert will take place in a restored brick home on East Woodrow Avenue.
This event also includes seasonal music by several local musicians, including the Jonesborough Novelty Band.