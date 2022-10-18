Gatton College of Pharmacy
CHARLIE WARDEN_ETSU

The deadline is nearing to earn up to $10,000 as a priority applicant at East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy.

Tuesday, Nov. 1, is the last day to apply for a Priority Scholarship, the college’s biggest scholarship, and secure a spot in the Class of 2027.

