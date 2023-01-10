washington county schools logo

Children who will be 4 years old on or before Aug. 15 can be registered for pre-K at Grandview, Gray and Lamar elementary schools in Washington County.

Applications to attend the Washington County school district’s pre-kindergarten program for the 2023-2024 school year will be available Feb. 7 through March 16. Applications will be available at any of these three schools and at the Washington County Department of Education Central Office at 405 W. College St. in Jonesborough.

