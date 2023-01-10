Children who will be 4 years old on or before Aug. 15 can be registered for pre-K at Grandview, Gray and Lamar elementary schools in Washington County.
Applications to attend the Washington County school district’s pre-kindergarten program for the 2023-2024 school year will be available Feb. 7 through March 16. Applications will be available at any of these three schools and at the Washington County Department of Education Central Office at 405 W. College St. in Jonesborough.
School district officials said all applications should be submitted no later than March 16 at one of these three schools: Grandview Elementary, 2891 Highway 11E; Gray Elementary, 755 Gray Station Road, and Lamar Elementary, 3261 Highway 81S.
“When you submit the completed application, you will be given an appointment to bring your child to the school for an educational screening in March,” school district officials said.
A screening process of applicants will follow in April and a lottery drawing will determine acceptance into the program.
An income eligibility application must be completed with verification being a 2022 income tax return.
Additionally, verification of home address, like a monthly electric bill, must be provided. Pre-K hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parents are responsible for providing transportation to and from school.
The tuition-based Boones Creek pre-K
Applications to attend the tuition-based Boones Creek Elementary pre-kindergarten program for the 2023-2024 school year will also be available Feb. 7 through March 16 at the Washington County Department of Education Central Office.
A completed “hard copy” of the application must be returned to the Central Office in Jonesborough (405 W. College St.) by March 16.
Children must be 4 years old on or before Aug.15.
Documents required include the child’s official birth certificate, Tennessee Immunization Certificate, and proof of address (e.g., utility bill).
Pre-K hours will be 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with extended child care available until 6 p.m. for an additional cost.
Pre-K will follow the Washington County school calendar. Parents are responsible for providing transportation to and from school daily.
Pre-K classroom capacity for the Boones Creek Elementary program is 20 with one classroom.
Students will be selected based on order of applications received.
The cost is $125 per week for the tuition-based Boones Creek Elementary Pre-kindergarten.
All applicants will be notified of their status once applications have been verified and processed.
A screening date will then be scheduled in April.
For more information on the pre-kindergarten programs, contact Hannah Woodward at 423-753-1100 or woodwardh@wcde.