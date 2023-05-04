East Tennessee State University will be holding two separate commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 6. Here is some general information for guests who are planning to attend and celebrate their graduates.
The first commencement ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. in the ETSU Ballad Health Athletic Center. This ceremony will recognize graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Nursing, College of Public Health, Department of Biomedical Sciences and Global Sport Leadership program.
The second ceremony will take place at 2:30 p.m. and will recognize graduates of the College of Business and Technology, Clemmer College, College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences, College of Graduate and Continuing Studies and College of Pharmacy.
Parking is available for guests at any of the ETSU campus parking garages and lots adjacent to the Mini Dome (Ballad Health Athletic Center), as well as on levels 3-6 of the James and Nellie Brinkley Center Parking Garage (formerly the Millennium Center Parking Garage).
Some accommodations are available for guests and graduates with disabilities, such as designated disability parking in the ETSU parking garage, as well as limited disability-accessible guest seating on the gym floor inside the Ballad Health Athletic Center. A sign language interpreter and closed captioning on projection screens will also be provided.
ETSU’s commencement ceremonies will each last about two and a half hours, with doors opening for guest entry an hour before the beginning of each ceremony. The university’s clear bag policy will be implemented. Guest entrances are located on the east and west sides of the Ballad Health Athletic Center.
Guests will have the opportunity to purchase flowers and gifts at commencement with proceeds going toward various student organizations, including the Preview and Orientation Leader Organization (POLO), Alpha Sigma Lambda (Adult Student Honor Society) and Tau Sigma (Transfer Student Honor Society).