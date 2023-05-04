East Tennessee State University will be holding two separate commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 6. Here is some general information for guests who are planning to attend and celebrate their graduates.

The first commencement ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. in the ETSU Ballad Health Athletic Center. This ceremony will recognize graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Nursing, College of Public Health, Department of Biomedical Sciences and Global Sport Leadership program.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you