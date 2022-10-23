The David Crockett High School Pioneer Band recently participated in the McChesney Band Festival in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, for the first time in years, bringing home several first place wins for the school.
The McChesney Band Festival is a friendly competition hosted by Union High School that brings together high school bands from throughout the region.
“We haven’t been in years, so we decided to make the trek up there to go perform in a beautiful mountain setting,” said David Crockett’s band director Josh Ogle. “There’s good bands up there, and we were excited to … go up there and see how we matched up against some bands from a different area.”
At this year’s festival, held on Oct. 15, 11 bands from Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee met for a day of music and friendly competition.
“Yes we’re competitive, but it’s really about championing music and championing students through the performance of music and coming together in an art form,” Ogle said.
After what Ogle called a “tough day of competition,” the Pioneer Band returned home with six first place wins and an overall superior rating. The team placed first in the following categories: drum major, percussion, music, marching and general effect. They also placed second in color guard and received first place among the Class AAA Bands in attendance.
“I’m really proud of our group,” said Ogle. “This group has been particularly good at putting together the whole package. … We pride ourselves on being a band first and then a band that marches.”
Ogle said that as David Crockett High School is working to rebuild their marching band program, this outstanding performance was a “monumental moment and a pivotal step.” He said that participating in this competition was a great way for them to find new ways to improve the program as well as give the students exposure to different levels of competition.
“Students … get to experience the camaraderie of being with other band students from other schools … and getting to interact with them and cheer them on,” he said.
Ogle added that one of the best aspects of participating in high school marching band is that all students are able to learn a lot about teamwork, since each student is just as instrumental to the overall success of the band.
“We want to be the best band that we can be and continue to grow as musicians and music students,” he said.
The Pioneer Band finished out their season with performances at the Musket Bowl on Friday and in a competition in Richlands, Virginia, on Saturday. Community members can look forward to seeing the band perform in the Jonesborough Christmas Parade later this year.