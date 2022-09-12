Gatton College of Pharmacy
CHARLIE WARDEN_ETSU

East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy is offering free in-person and virtual open house events for prospective students, high school teachers and guidance counselors interested in learning more about the pharmacy profession. The dates are as follows:

Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., on-site, ETSU Family Weekend

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video