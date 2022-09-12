East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy is offering free in-person and virtual open house events for prospective students, high school teachers and guidance counselors interested in learning more about the pharmacy profession. The dates are as follows:
Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., on-site, ETSU Family Weekend
Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., on-site, ETSU Homecoming
Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 4-6 p.m., virtual
Open to attendees and their guests, the open house events will include a welcome from Dean Debbie Byrd, an overview of the college’s nationally recognized program, a chance to talk with student pharmacists and faculty, tours of campus, and admissions and scholarship information. The in-person open house events coincide with ETSU football games and will offer up to four free tickets for attendees and their guests. Register for the events at etsu.edu/RxOpenHouse.
“We are excited to offer these preview days to give prospective students a chance to learn more about the numerous pharmacy career options that they can experience while at Gatton College of Pharmacy,” said Dr. Kathy Mueller, the new director of Admissions at the college. Mueller also serves as assistant professor of Pharmacy Practice and is an inaugural faculty member at the college. “Pharmacy jobs increased 18% across the country and 23% in the Southeast in 2021, so it’s clear the world needs pharmacists more than ever before to serve on the front lines.”
Students who apply for a spot in the Class of 2027 before Nov. 1 can earn up to $10,000 in scholarships as Priority Scholarship applicants. High-achieving high school seniors or current ETSU freshmen who are ready to start their pharmacy career now can apply for the college’s Early Admission Pathway and earn both a Bachelor of Science and a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) in six years.