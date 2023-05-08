When it comes to setting a new county budget this year, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said Monday “the big elephant in the room” will be determining the percentage of wage hikes earmarked for employees.
Grandy told the county’s Budget Committee that courthouse officials have asked for salary adjustments in their new budgets that range from 3% to 7%.
County commissioners were told during a budget worksop in March that a bulk of the projected $6.4 million in new spending requests in the county’s general fund budget for the new fiscal year, which begins on July 1, are slated to cover pay and benefits. Mitch Meredith, the county’s director of finance and administration, noted at that time there was no uniformity between various county departments when it comes to the percentage of the requested salary hikes.
Wages were the focus of much of the discussion on Monday when the Budget Committee reviewed a number of spending requests for the new fiscal year. Among them was the proposed $94.9 million Washington County Schools budget that was approved by the county’s Board of Education on April 18.
The new budget includes $46.5 million in state funds from the new Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement formula. Boyd said that amount represents $10 million more than the county school system received under the previous Basic Education Program formula.
Jerry Boyd, the county’s director of schools, said the proposed new school budget includes $4.4 million for fixed costs and wage increases for both the system’s educational and support staffs but does not request “any new source of revenue” from the county. Boyd said the school board has agreed to use its reserve funds to help balance the new budget, as well as proposing an increase be made to the projected sales tax revenue that is earmarked for education in Washington County.
The schools director said the proposed budget includes a $3 per hour wage increase for all classified employees, as well as a flat $1,255 salary increase for all certified employees. Special education instructional assistants would see an additional $2 per hour wage increase.
With the proposed changes, the starting salary for a teacher in Washington County would be set at $44,000 annually. Under the new TISA formula, Boyd said the county is obligated to get that starting salary up to the $50,000 mark within the next few fiscal years.
The Budget Committee is expected to vote Wednesday to either accept the school budget as proposed or send it back to the Board of Education for revisions. The committee did vote Monday to accept tentatively the budgets for the county’s solid waste and highway departments.
County Highway Superintendent Richard Thompson said he has asked for a 5% pay increase for positions in his department just to stay competitive with the wages paid to equipment operators and other skilled positions in the private sector.
Solid Waste Director Lewis Haynie also included a 3% wage hike in his budget.
“By sending this (the 5% wage increase) forward, does this not set a precedent?” Commissioner Larry England asked his colleagues.
Commissioner James Wheeler said that the Budget Committee has the power to revisit the percentage of any wage requests.
“This can come back to us,” Wheeler said. “Nothing is final.”
The committee also voted to fund the Johnson City/Washington County Emergency Medical Services and Washington County 911 Emergency Communications District at the same amount as Johnson City commissioners have committed in the new fiscal year.
E911 asked for an additional $285,000 this year. Grandy recommended the Budget Committee match Johnson City at $200,000.
Likewise, the county has agreed to match the city’s budget contribution to the EMS at $400,000. EMS asked for an additional $450,000 from the county in the new budget year.
“All of our requests will go to salaries and benefits,” EMS Chief Dan Wheeley said. “We’ll have to tighten our belt, but $400,000 will get us in the right direction.”