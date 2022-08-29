Travis Watson

Travis Watson, ETSU graduate student and campus arborist, is very proud of his and his classmates’ work on their project with Steele Creek Park in Bristol.

 CONTRIBUTED

He plants new shrubs and flowers, ensuring the vegetation gets the appropriate amount of water and sunlight. He cultivates newly planted trees, pruning and assessing the health of the saplings. He helps craft plans for a range of extreme weather events, including droughts and floods.

East Tennessee State University’s Travis Watson is the campus arborist. He’s also a graduate student working toward a certificate in geospatial analysis.

