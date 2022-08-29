He plants new shrubs and flowers, ensuring the vegetation gets the appropriate amount of water and sunlight. He cultivates newly planted trees, pruning and assessing the health of the saplings. He helps craft plans for a range of extreme weather events, including droughts and floods.
East Tennessee State University’s Travis Watson is the campus arborist. He’s also a graduate student working toward a certificate in geospatial analysis.
“Community projects are huge for me, and I get a lot of personal enjoyment from that,” said Watson, who recently graduated with a master’s degree in biology. “My graduate training at ETSU gave me some incredible opportunities to get real-world training.”
A project he’s especially proud of: The creation of a website (which can be found at https://bit.ly/3JXIEPK) that integrates a wave of helpful information about Bristol’s Steele Creek Park.
Watson and his classmates helped organize a natural history of the park, as well as some of the key features and attractions.
Two tabs focus on trails, including details about length and elevation, as well as a maintenance survey that allows employees and visitors the chance to report any issues.
Key facts and figures, like the 200-plus species of birds and the reasons why the fields are so rounded and the craggy knobs are so steep, are also included.
Students getting hands-on learning opportunities is at the core of ETSU’s approach to education. Across a range of college majors, the goal is to help students shift seamlessly from enrollment to employment.
“Steele Creek is just one example of the many stakeholders we work with around Johnson City and the region,” said Dr. Andrew Joyner, an associate professor in the Geosciences Department who taught the class where the Steele Creek project began. “This is a wonderful opportunity all around. Stakeholders get to work directly with our students and see their skills. Our students get valuable experience and critical connections with potential employers.”
For Watson, the Steele Creek Park project stands as a testament to the type of experiential learning that’s essential for students who will soon be on the job market.
“We were able to develop a real product for a real customer,” Watson added.