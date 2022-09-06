ETSU Researchers

Dr. Cuihong Jia and Dr. Diego Javier Rodriguez-Gil were awarded a grant of more than $1.8 million over the next five years to study how the sense of smell is maintained and how it is repaired after injury.

 CONTRIBUTED BY Ron Campbell/ETSU

The smell of rain or the scent of a fresh pie baking are luxuries that not all people are able to experience.

The loss of the sense of smell has drawn attention in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this problem can occur as a result of injury, certain disorders or aging, affecting the quality of life for millions of people.

