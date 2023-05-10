After receiving a full tuition scholarship from Amerigroup and East Tennessee State University, recent nursing graduate Laura Sparks shared what drew her to ETSU’s program and why she decided to stay local after graduation.
In 2021, health insurance provider Amerigroup partnered with ETSU to offer full tuition scholarships to three nursing students, provided that they go on to practice medicine in one of Tennessee’s rural areas. One of these students, Sparks, just graduated from the College of Nursing with her Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) certification, and said that she hopes to stay and address health care disparities in rural Appalachia.
“I was born and raised in the Blue Ridge Mountains. ... And growing up, I experienced these issues here, you know, the lack of access to health care and health literacy,” she said. “After I graduated high school, I left and eventually came back to raise my daughter here, so I wanted to have an impact on the community.”
Sparks currently lives just across the Tennessee state line in North Carolina with her husband and daughter. She previously received her Registered Nurse certification from Cabarrus College and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from University of North Carolina-Wilmington. She has worked as an ICU nurse for 15 years, but wanted to address health issues in rural communities as a FNP.
“We're only as healthy as our communities are,” Sparks said. “So we have to improve that. … I want to address things like access to care for rural populations, health literacy and health promotion.”
Sparks said she was initially drawn to ETSU’s nursing program because of its focus on improving quality access to health care in rural communities. Looking back on her time in the program, she said that she really appreciated working with medical professionals who are actually working in rural areas.
“Some of the instructors are working nurse practitioners, and so you see an overlap with primary care in rural populations,” she said. “They're able to translate that into your education and what you're getting in the classroom.”
Sparks added that working closely with these health professionals both as instructors and as working mentors for her clinical requirements has helped her see how best to put into practice what she has learned. She said that after working with her preceptor in rural communities in Roan Mountain, she is looking forward to continuing that work in her own practice.
According to Sparks, the Amerigroup scholarship was instrumental in making it possible for her to pursue her passion.
“The Amerigroup grant, which I am so thankful for, covered all the tuition and fees,” she said. “One of the reasons I had applied to ETSU was the rural focus, but once I learned about the Amerigroup scholarship, that's sort of what sealed the deal. It has been fantastic, you know, not having to worry about (tuition). Being able to solely focus on practice and what you're learning — that's something that I honestly ... I don't know. All you can say is you're just humbled.”
“We are creating a pathway to equitable access to higher education opportunities for students who will serve as health care professionals in rural areas across Tennessee,” said Dr. William Cannella, Amerigroup Tennessee’s Chief Medical Officer. “The Amerigroup Rural Medicine Scholarship program addresses health disparities and advances health equity for rural citizens by strengthening the rural health care provider workforce.”
Cannella went on to say that the deeper purpose of the scholarship is to “help reduce barriers to care that so many of our rural community’s face — medical provider shortages, transportation access and cultural competency of providers.”
“I definitely want to thank Amerigroup. That's a very special thing that they've started,” said Sparks. “As far as ETSU, I'm a believer in their program and I would definitely recommend it to anyone … whether it's medical, physical therapy or occupational therapy, like any type of program. I would recommend them for anything.”
“We are grateful to work with ETSU College of Nursing to open the door to education for students who are not only passionate about caring for others but have made a commitment to practicing medicine in rural communities,” Cannella said. “These investments and partnerships continue to deliver on our mission of improving the health of humanity and most importantly, strengthening the health care workforce and advancing health equity in rural areas across Tennessee.”
Sparks said that she is grateful to be graduating debt free and she is looking forward to finding a place to implement everything she has learned. She also said that she hopes she can work with other nursing students in the future to help them on their journey in the same way that her mentors helped her.