Laura Sparks

Laura Sparks recently graduated from ETSU's College of Nursing with her Family Nurse Practitioner license and is hoping address health care disparities in rural Appalachia.

 By AMBER BROPHY

After receiving a full tuition scholarship from Amerigroup and East Tennessee State University, recent nursing graduate Laura Sparks shared what drew her to ETSU’s program and why she decided to stay local after graduation.

In 2021, health insurance provider Amerigroup partnered with ETSU to offer full tuition scholarships to three nursing students, provided that they go on to practice medicine in one of Tennessee’s rural areas. One of these students, Sparks, just graduated from the College of Nursing with her Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) certification, and said that she hopes to stay and address health care disparities in rural Appalachia.

