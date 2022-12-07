Alaysia Wilkins, a fifth grader at Northside Elementary, is the designer of this year’s Johnson City Schools Christmas card. In a schoolwide competition, Northside Elementary students submitted their holiday drawings in hopes of being the artist to represent Johnson City Schools on the district’s Christmas card. Wilkins won the competition with her paint and glitter Christmas tree. The Johnson City school board recognized her skill at their December meeting on Monday night.
Alaysia Wilkins, a fifth grader at Northside Elementary, is the designer of this year's Johnson City Schools Christmas card. She stands with school board chair Kathy Hall and district superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett.
Alaysia Wilkins, a fifth grader at Northside Elementary, is the designer of this year’s Johnson City Schools Christmas card. In a schoolwide competition, Northside Elementary students submitted their holiday drawings in hopes of being the artist to represent Johnson City Schools on the district’s Christmas card. Wilkins won the competition with her paint and glitter Christmas tree. The Johnson City school board recognized her skill at their December meeting on Monday night.
By 5th grader Alaysia Wilkins
Alaysia Wilkins, a fifth grader at Northside Elementary, is the designer of this year's Johnson City Schools Christmas card. She stands with school board chair Kathy Hall and district superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett.