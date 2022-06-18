Johnson City Schools is pleased to announce that Allecia Frizzell has been named the new principal of North Side Elementary. Frizzell replaces longtime principal Sharon Pickering, who will join the Johnson City Schools’ Central Office staff.
“Dr. Frizzell has the background and experience to be a great fit for the North Side community,” Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett said. “North Side has a tremendous school culture. Allecia is student-centered and has a love for all students and families. She will continue to move North Side forward and pick up where Dr. Pickering left off.”
Frizzell has served as an assistant principal at Indian Trail Intermediate School since 2018.
“I am so excited to be given the opportunity to serve as the principal of North Side Elementary School,” Frizzell said. “During my past four years at Indian Trail, I was able to work with students and families who attended North Side. North Side has an amazing reputation for providing a caring and supportive learning environment. Dr. Pickering has worked diligently to create a culture focused on supporting students and creating a learning environment where all students can experience success. I look forward to continuing the mission to ensure student success and academic excellence. I am honored to be a part of North Side and Johnson City Schools.”
Frizzell joined Johnson City Schools from Washington County Schools, where she was the Supervisor of Special Education since 2016. Before that role, Frizzell served Washington County as Special Education Data and Curriculum Coordinator starting in 2013.
She received her Bachelor of Arts in Education with a major in Elementary Education (2002) and Master of Arts in Education with a specialization in Literacy (2003) from the University of Florida. Most recently, Frizzell received a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership from East Tennessee State University.
Pickering has served as principal at North Side since 2010. She will join the central office staff as Coordinator of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Projects.