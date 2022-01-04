KINGSPORT — Through the Office of Inclusive Excellence and Multicultural Center, Northeast State Community College invites students in grades six through 12 to an event committed to learning from the legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
They are invited to join the Achieving the Dream Through Education, Leadership and Service, Martin Luther King Jr. 2022 Youth Summit.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education, 300 W. Market St.
The event aims to engage students in positively changing their community through education, leadership and service.
Breakfast snacks, lunch and late-lunch snacks will be provided.
All students and participants must be registered for the event. To register, go online to http://thenortheaststate.com/summit.
For more information, email Nescc-Off-Inc-Excl@northeaststate.edu.