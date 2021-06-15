BLOUNTVILLE — Would you like information about getting two free years of college as an adult?
Northeast State Community College will host a Tennessee Reconnect virtual information session on Zoom 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22. The free event welcomes anyone interested in learning more about Tennessee Reconnect and Northeast State.
To get an invitation, send an RSVP via tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu. Once your request to attend is received, you will be sent a Zoom meeting ID number from Northeast State to join the virtual session.
Attendees can ask questions and learn more about the college and Tennessee Reconnect, the later a last-dollar grant created to provide two years of free tuition to adults seeking to earn an associate degree or technical certificate.
According to Northeast officials, adult students planning to apply for Tennessee Reconnect grant should follow these steps:
— Create a login on the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation (TSAC) portal at: https://clipslink.tsac.tn.gov/studentsignon/. Once you have created an account, Select “Apply” and then choose “TN Reconnect Scholarship Application.” Applicants can complete the following steps:
— Submit an application for admission form to Northeast State.
— File the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at https://studentaid.gov/.
— Enroll in a degree or certificate program at Northeast State and take at least six credits (two classes) per semester.
For more information, contact (423) 323-0229 or email tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu.