North Side Elementary School students got to show off their Art Transforms camp creations to other students on Monday.
A couple of weeks ago, Art Transforms hosted an art camp at North Side for rising second-, third- and fourth-graders. The camp introduced students to storytelling, creating with clay, and making and playing dulcimers.
Several tables were set up with different projects, including cardboard dulcimers, clay mugs and storytelling puppets. Students viewed each other’s art and cheered on two students who told stories that they had written themselves during the camp using hand puppets. Students went home with their projects and new skills to use in their everyday lives.
Art Transforms and North Side continue to welcome art supplies donations and volunteer help from the community.