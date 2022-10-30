On Friday, educators from across Northeast Tennessee came together for a day of professional development sponsored by the Niswonger Foundation and Food City.
This day of learning centered on the theme of “Learning Together — One Region, One Purpose, Every Child,” and brought together nearly 4,700 teachers from all school levels and subject areas.
Dr. Ryan Nivens, a professor in ETSU’s Clemmer College, gave a presentation to math teachers that prompted them to consider teaching tools even as simple as writing on permanent surfaces like paper and non-permanent surfaces like dry erase boards.
“I hope that they take away (a sense of) unity and making a difference in the kid’s lives by teaching them to value themselves for who they are and not just what they know,” he said.
Sydney Davis, a world history and AP human geography teacher at Morristown-Hamblen East High School, said, “I think it’s important for teachers to also be lifelong learners. That’s something that I’ve always enjoyed ... and I think this gives us the opportunity to be learners for a day — to be students for a day — and to see what we can take back into our classrooms.”
Dr. Nancy Dishner, president and CEO of the Niswonger Foundation, said that she hopes teachers who participated in Friday’s event were able to make connections and find community as well as gaining new ideas and strategies to incorporate into their classrooms.
“What we learn here is going to impact a lot of lives,” she said. “We have 4,700 teachers participating today, and we have 40,000 kids who will benefit from that. So that’s why professional development is so important.”