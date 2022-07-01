Over 40 new pieces of state legislation regarding education will be going into effect on Friday.
As parents, teachers and concerned community members, it is very important that Johnson City and Washington County residents be aware of the new state legislation that will be affecting local education agencies (LEAs). July marks the beginning of the new fiscal year and the time that over 40 new pieces of education legislation will take effect.
An entire list of state legislation affecting local education can be found here, but below are some of the outstanding items for community members to be aware of.
HB 0210/SB1147 - "Requires an LEA to publish its curriculum on the LEA's website and to update curriculum changes at the beginning of each semester."
SB0388/HB0324 - "Establishes the grading scale that must be used to assign letter grades to students enrolled in grades nine through 12 for purposes of reporting students' grades for postsecondary financial assistance."
SB0386/HB0454 - "Provides that out-of-state medical records evidencing the immunization of a dependent child of a military parent against each of the diseases designated by the commissioner of health as required for attendance at any school or child care facility in this state are sufficient without requiring the child's parent to present the child for medical evaluation in this state to obtain a certificate of immunization."
HB0206/SB0273 - "Revises the requirements for an LEA's progressive truancy intervention plan; requires, beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, that each progressive truancy plan adopted by an LEA include a first tier of school wide, truancy prevention-oriented supports for all enrolled students."
HB0534/SB0627 - "Creates the Class A misdemeanor of communicating a threat to commit an act of mass violence on school property or at a school-related activity; creates the Class B misdemeanor of knowing failure to report a threat of mass violence on school property or at a school-related activity."
HB0587/SB0596 - "Allows LEAs and private or church-related schools to use excess instructional time accumulated during the school year for serious outbreaks of illness affecting or endangering students or staff without requiring approval from the commissioner of education."
SB0548/HB0646 - "Removes the requirement that a home school student must be enrolled as a home school student for a full year to be eligible for certain state lottery scholarships; adds those who complete six credit hours of dual enrollment courses to be eligible for the Tennessee HOPE scholarship."
HB1233/SB1367 - "Enacts the 'Tennessee Accommodations for All Children Act.'"
HB1513/SB1034 - "Enacts the "Textbook Transparency Act," which revises provisions governing textbooks and instructional materials."
HB1850/SB2887 - "Revises various provisions of the Course Access Program Act."
HB1964/SB2369 - "Requires LEAs to conduct remote learning drills; requires that teacher training programs provide instruction on strategies for virtual instruction to candidates seeking a license to teach or a license to serve as an instructional leader."
SB2314/HB2086 - "Broadens the category of nonresident employees, from only teachers to all LEA employees, whose children may attend a school within the LEA that employs the child's parent... and who may be exempt from a tuition requirement, pursuant to board policy."
HB2143/SB2396 - "Enacts the 'Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) Act,' which replaces the basic education program (BEP) as the system for funding education for the public schools... beginning with the 2023-2024 school year."
SB2405/HB2152 - "Revises various provisions governing lottery-funded scholarships and financial aid."
SB2299/HB2312 - "Requires an LEA or the department of education to provide testing materials or proposed testing materials... to a member of the general assembly upon the member's request to inspect and review the material; excludes certain materials."
SB2153/HB2316 - "Prohibits males from participating in public higher education sports that are designated for females."
HB2454/SB2292 - "Redefines 'obscene' to include material that has educational value; makes various changes to the internet acceptable use policy LEAs are required to adopt; enacts requirements governing providers of digital and online resources; enacts and revises other related provisions."
SB2247/HB2666 - "Expands the membership of the state textbook and instructional materials quality commission; requires the commission to issue guidance for LEAs and public charter schools to use when reviewing materials in a library collection; creates other duties in regard to library collections."
HB2709/SB2595 - "Specifies who is eligible to attend a voluntary pre-kindergarten program; deletes the pilot pre-kindergarten program; requires that a voluntary pre-kindergarten program be designed to comprehensively address the educational needs of children... revises and enacts other related provisions."
HB7004/SB7002 - "Enacts the 'Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act'; requires local education agencies and public charter schools to implement a program of after-school learning mini-camps, learning loss bridge camps, and summer learning camps to remediate student learning loss."
SB0630/HB0755 - "Revises various provisions governing textbooks and instructional materials; prohibits public school teachers and principals from using or permitting the use of textbooks and instructional materials created to align exclusively with the Common Core State Standards or that are marketed or otherwise identified as Common Core textbooks or materials."
SB1670/HB2341 - "Requires that each LEA employee who works directly with students in the LEA, instead of only teachers, be trained at least once every three years on the detection, intervention, prevention, and treatment of [child human trafficking]."
SB1861/HB1895 - "Requires the commissioner of education to withhold a portion of the state education finance funds that an LEA is otherwise eligible to receive if the LEA fails or refuses to determine a student's gender, for purposes of participation in school sports, by the student's sex at the time of birth..."
HB2783/SB2702 - "Authorizes, from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2025, retirees who have been retired for at least 60 days from TCRS or from a superseded system administered by the state, or from a local retirement fund, to accept re-employment as a [K-12] teacher, substitute teacher, or school bus driver without loss or suspension of retirement benefits if certain conditions are met."
All legislation summaries are taken from the Tennessee General Assembly's website www.capitol.tn.gov.