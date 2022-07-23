Indian Trail Middle School and Jonesborough Elementary welcome new administration to kick off the 2022-23 academic year.
Johnson City
Indian Trail will have two new faces on its administrative team to start the 2022-2023 school year, as Sara Wallingford and Kelsey Walker will join principal James Jacobs and assistant principal Chris Feathers. Indian Trail will now have three assistant principals as it transitions to a 6-8 middle school.
“We are excited to have Sara and Kelsey join the Indian Trail team,” Jacobs said. “Adding these two talented educators and leaders, along with the team we already have in place, will provide Indian Trail with a well-balanced team that has varying experiences across the board.”
Wallingford has spent the last 18 years as a teacher and administrator in Kingsport City Schools. She served as an English teacher for 12 years at Dobyns-Bennett before becoming an instructional design specialist for three years. Since 2019, she has served as associate principal at Andrew Johnson Elementary School.
“I am grateful for the experiences I had as an educator and school leader in Kingsport,” said Wallingford. “The opportunities and support I received helped me grow, and this opportunity at Indian Trail is one that I could not pass up.”
Wallingford earned her Bachelor of Arts in English from Milligan in 2004, and went on to receive her Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Carson-Newman in 2016. Most recently, she earned her Educational Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from the University of Tennessee as a member of the UT Leadership Academy Cohort in 2020.
“I am excited to join Johnson City Schools and the Indian Trail Middle School community,” she said. “I am looking forward to the excitement and challenges of middle school life. I cannot wait to begin working with Dr. Jacobs and the incredible Indian Trail team.”
Walker has worked for the last decade as an English language arts teacher at Liberty Bell. She noted that she’s developed a love for working with middle school students after her decade in the classroom.
She said, “Their time in school is a unique, challenging, and rewarding experience, and I have loved learning about how best to serve them and make their experiences in school meaningful.”
Walker earned her Bachelor of Arts in English and Secondary Education from East Tennessee State University in 2012. She followed that with a Master of Arts in Elementary Education from ETSU in 2014. Most recently, Walker received her Doctorate of Education in Administrative Leadership from Carson-Newman University in 2021.
“To continue my journey with this system as an assistant principal at Indian Trail Middle School is an incredible honor that allows me to continue working with and supporting middle school students,” she said. “After having worked with so many amazing colleagues, families and students in Johnson City Schools, I feel confident I am ready to learn from and navigate this exciting new role.”
For more information about Indian Trail Middle School, please visit IndianTrail.JCSchools.org.
Washington County
With the opening of the new Jonesborough Elementary School set for August 2023, Washington County Schools have finally selected a principal to take the helm.
One of the most important aspects of opening a new school is choosing a quality principal to lead it. After careful deliberations, Matt Combs has been selected as the principal to open the new school.
“Mr. Combs was chosen for his specific skill set and inherent strengths. Those skills and strengths match the particular needs of the school,” Superintendent Jerry Boyd stated. “This hire was made with a strict focus on student achievement and what is best for the students at Jonesborough Elementary School.”
Combs is committed to increasing student success by developing high quality teachers and a safe learning environment. He brings with him experience working at three different Washington County schools over the past decade.
Combs has been the principal at the current Jonesborough Elementary School since 2016, and prior to that, he served as the assistant principal at Sulphur Springs Elementary for five years and taught 1st grade and 4th grade at Boones Creek Elementary School. He currently serves as the district RTI coordinator and as a mentor principal.
He holds a Bachelor of Science in Education and Interdisciplinary Studies (K-6) from East Tennessee State University, a Master of Arts Degree of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from ETSU, and an Educational Specialists Degree in Teacher Leadership from Walden University.