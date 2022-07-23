Education logo

Indian Trail Middle School and Jonesborough Elementary welcome new administration to kick off the 2022-23 academic year.

Johnson City

Sara Wallingford

Sara Wallingford will be stepping into her new role as assistant principal of Indian Trail Middle School with the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Kelsey Walker

Kelsey Walker will be joining the Indian Trail team as an assistant principal at the beginning of August.

Matt Combs

Matt Combs has been named the principal of the new Jonesborough Elementary School.

Tags

