On Friday afternoon, the East Tennessee State University’s Alumni Office inducted another group of alumni into the Golden 50s Club; this year they honored the Class of 1973 and inducted 26 new members.
The Golden 50s Club is a special recognition for ETSU alumni who are coming back to the campus at least 50 years after their graduation. Each year, these alumni join new graduates at the university’s commencement ceremony to celebrate the achievements of graduates new and old.
Friday’s induction ceremony honored alumni from the class of 1973 and celebrated the many life achievements that they have made since graduating from ETSU.
At the event, alumni were led in the singing of the Alma Mater by new Golden 50s inductee Teresa Bowers Parker, who is the first ETSU alumni to perform on Broadway. She is an actress, singer and minister, and has received several awards from the Alumni Office for her achievements in the arts.
Golden 50s Club members old and new were able to take the time to reunite with old friends and classmates during this annual event.
Sigma Chi fraternity brothers Charles “Peck” Gill, Steve Meier, Dr. David Stout and Bob Weaver said that they often make time to meet up and maintain their friendship.
They have kept up with ETSU by being frequent attendees of university football games and always make an effort to support the university.
The fraternity brothers reminisced about spending time with other students at the campus’ outdoor amphitheater as well as different campus spots like the cafeteria and student center which are no longer in use.
During the ceremony, alum Ron Anderson was recognized for traveling the farthest to come back to ETSU all the way from Leesburg, Florida. He remarked that what he was most pleasantly surprised to see was the increase in services like Bucky’s Food Pantry and Career Closet, which offer food items and professional clothing to students.
After the conclusion of the induction ceremony, alumni were given an opportunity to take VIP walking tours of the D.P. Culp Center, Reece Museum and the Sherrod Library.
“I’m really proud of the campus and everything they’ve done with it,” said alumna Nancy Jane Earnest who lives in Johnson City and has returned to ETSU twice to earn a Masters in Fine Arts and a Masters in Counseling after her initial graduation with a bachelor’s degree in English.
Lee Ann Davis, event organizer and Director of Alumni Programs, said that this annual event is a great tradition that the Alumni Office begins work on as early as November each year.
“This is one of the most important and most impactful of the events that we do,” she said. “These people have seen so many changes in their lifetime and when they take the time to come back to this university that they love so much and see how much has changed, the ETSU pride that they have just seems to grow even more.”