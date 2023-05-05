On Friday afternoon, the East Tennessee State University’s Alumni Office inducted another group of alumni into the Golden 50s Club; this year they honored the Class of 1973 and inducted 26 new members.

The Golden 50s Club is a special recognition for ETSU alumni who are coming back to the campus at least 50 years after their graduation. Each year, these alumni join new graduates at the university’s commencement ceremony to celebrate the achievements of graduates new and old.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you