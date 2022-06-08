Construction on what will be Washington County’s newest school is progressing in Jonesborough.

The project, which broke ground in November, is on track to be completed by mid-2023. Crews are currently doing masonry and steel framing work at the site.

The Jonesborough K-8 school, which is on a 48-acre tract at 720 N. Cherokee St., is a first-of-its-kind lease-purchase agreement with the town of Jonesborough and the Washington County Commission.

The $42.75 million project is being financed by a loan granted to the town through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Communities Facilities Loan Program.

Burwil Construction is serving as primary contractor for the project.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video