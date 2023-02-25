Mountain View Elementary hosted several alumni Monday from Langston High School, the former high school for African American students in Johnson City, to honor the school’s legacy and share how civil rights history is being taught in schools.

The event featured a presentation from Mountain View’s library specialist, Anna Armstrong, during which she shared how she incorporated Langston High School’s history into her discussions with fifth grade students about the civil rights movement and push for integration. She shared with Langston alumni the history that she passed on to students during their lessons, saying that she feels it is important to be able to tie local history into these discussions about major historical movements.

