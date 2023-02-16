The Langston Centre at 315 Elm St. is a multicultural facility that promotes community engagement through arts, education and leadership activities. The center sits on the site of the historic Langston High School — Johnson City’s school for African-American students from 1893-1965.
Langston School is shown in a photo from its early days. The Langston Centre now sits on the site of the former school and serves as a community center.
Mountain View Elementary students will be honoring Langston High School alumni during a community event on Monday night where students will share what they are learning about the Civil Rights Movement.
While there, participants will learn some history about the former all-black high school when education was segregated in Johnson City. The event will give Mountain View's fifth graders an opportunity to share with the community what they are learning about in their lessons on the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and '60s. The event will highlight the connections that students have been able to make with former Langston High School alumni.
Educators hope that by bringing the Langston Center's history into these lessons, students will gain a local perspective of the era which will allow them to connect more easily with the content.
“By teaching the local history of that time period, we want to celebrate and remember the students of Langston High School while helping our 5th-grade students connect to the standards in a more meaningful way,” said Mountain View Media Center Specialist Anna Armstrong.
In their lessons, the students have been able to listen to audio from interviews that Armstrong and Langston Center director Adam Dickson have conducted with Langston alumni throughout the years.
“(Using) the interviews in the lesson allow students to hear from Langston alumni about their experiences at Langston and what integration was like in Johnson City Schools when Langston closed," Armstrong explained. "The graduates of Langston High School are proud to call themselves Golden Tigers, and their stories need to be shared to preserve what made Langston High School a special place.”
In addition to listening to these alumni interviews and engaging with the state standards, Mountainview students have spent time in their art classes creating pieces related to their lessons.
"Our students at Mountain View have connections to Langston through family members who attended there or through being a part of the after-school program at the Langston Centre,” said Mountain View art teacher Joanna Barnett. “Learning about Langston and creating art that focuses on Langston is a great way to highlight those connections and help other students learn about Langston."
This student art will be on display during Monday's event for participants to view. Community members are encouraged to attend and engage in this discussion with Mountain View students and Langston alumni. The event will take place at Mountain View from 4 to 5 p.m.