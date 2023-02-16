Mountain View Elementary students will be honoring Langston High School alumni during a community event on Monday night where students will share what they are learning about the Civil Rights Movement.

While there, participants will learn some history about the former all-black high school when education was segregated in Johnson City. The event will give Mountain View's fifth graders an opportunity to share with the community what they are learning about in their lessons on the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and '60s. The event will highlight the connections that students have been able to make with former Langston High School alumni.

