As the fall sport season comes to a close, the Science Hill Mountain Biking Team and the North East Tennessee Composite Team are celebrating another successful season of fun and friendly competition.
Mountain biking is a sport which rarely gets a share of the spotlight, but coaches from the Science Hill Mountain Biking Team (SHMBT) and the North East Tennessee Composite Team (NETCT), two sister mountain biking teams for students in this area, shared that this sport can offer many unique opportunities to students.
The two teams have a combined total of around 80 student riders of all experience levels ranging from sixth to twelfth grade. These teams are a part of the Tennessee League, which facilitates mountain biking races throughout the state and includes both school and composite teams. All of the trails that the teams compete on are approved by the National Interscholastic Cyclist Association (NICA).
According to NETCT coach Noah Naseri, a composite team is a team that welcomes riders from any school that doesn’t have their own mountain biking team. NETCT has riders that go to Unicoi County, Sullivan County, and Washington county schools as well as students from Providence Academy and those who are homeschooled.
Science Hill’s team was started in 2017 and has seen a great deal of growth throughout the years. However, they have never forgotten their sister team NETCT, and both teams can be seen practicing together two days a week at Winged Deer Park in Johnson City. In addition to these practices, the teams compete in five races a year during the fall as well as other weekend riding excursions that are just for fun.
“Our practices are divided up into groups by ability,” said Science Hill coach Deana Eakin, “and we just go through skills, ride the trails and have a lot of fun.”
According to Naseri, the students who are a part of the program spend their practices learning a sequence of skills “all the way from body to position to how to handle going over an obstacle or taking a corner.”
“At the beginning of the year, some of them can’t even ride over maybe a little rock, and then by the end of the year, they’re going down the toughest stuff on the trail,” added Eakin. “Just watching them grow and face those challenges head on is a lot of fun.”
Eakin and Naseri both said that participating in the mountain biking programs offers kids the opportunity to engage in an equitable and accessible sport that helps to build confidence and character while spending time outside and engaging in physical activity.
“They race, but we don’t focus as much on the racing as we do on just building character,” said Naseri. “Mountain biking is challenging physically and mentally. We focus on growth, character and building community more than anything while teaching them how to fix their bike and take care of their body.”
“Only 30-40% of our riders actually go to the races,” he added. “The rest are just there to have a good time, build community, build character, hang out with their friends, learn a new skill and just have adventures.”
One of the most appealing things about the sport is that students of any athletic ability can participate. Kids only need to have a helmet and a mountain bike with reliable brakes and sturdy tires. There is no standard of performance that they have to meet and it is something that they can continue doing for the rest of their lives.
To make it even more accessible to students, Eakin said that the Science Hill team’s director and other supporters will often provide loaner bikes to students, sometimes even going so far as to donate bikes to the team for students who are in need.
“We don’t want them not having a bike to be a reason that they don’t participate,” Eakin said.
In addition to the many benefits that it offers students, Eakin emphasized that mountain biking at this level is much safer than many people may think.
“I think a lot of kids and parents are (concerned about) crazy jumps and all that,” she said, “but with NICA it’s much more mellow… It keeps (kids) active, keeps them fit, and they have a lot of fun.”
Eakin’s two children are mountain bikers and both shared how much they enjoy the program. Her sixth grade son Max said he really enjoys the races and thinks they are a lot of fun. Her daughter Megan, a junior at Science Hill, said that the Science Hill team introduced her to mountain biking and now she wants to pursue mountain bike racing collegiately.
“The races are a really good opportunity for me to go somewhere and have fun biking with other girls my age,” she added.
“The team itself, and then when you go to the races too, it’s like a big family all over the state,” said Eakin, “and everyone cheers for each other… It’s just a really fun atmosphere and a good family community.”
Practices for the two teams typically start in July of each year, but potential riders are encouraged to reach out to the coaches any time of the year.
For more information on the NETCT team, or to contact Naseri about joining, visit https://noahnaseri.wixsite.com/northeasttncycling.
Team information and contact information for the Science Hill team can be found on Facebook by searching “SHHS Mountain Bike Team.”