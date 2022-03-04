The Washington County Board of Education heard what was deemed a “positive” early review Thursday of Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed new funding formula for Tennessee public schools.
Jerry Boyd, the county’s director of schools, said based on the preliminary numbers he has seen from the governor’s $9 billion plan to revamp the Basic Education Program, Washington County schools could see a funding increase of $7.94 million in the fiscal 2024 year.
Boyd told school board members that would average about $1,000 more per student.
“Overall, it’s an exciting and positive thing,” Boyd said. “There is still apprehension among people about some of the blanks that we will want details on to make an informed decision. I feel we are moving in the right direction.”
Boyd said state lawmakers will be likely be making changes to the governor’s formula as the plan moves through the General Assembly. As currently proposed, no local school districts will be asked to pay more than 30% of the cost for the education plan.
At the same time, all school systems will be responsible for continuing their current “maintenance of effort” when it comes to local school funding.
Boyd said the revamped formula is a pupil-based model that is linked to meeting a student’s individual needs. Each public school student in Tennessee would be allocated a base funding level of $6,860.
Additional money would be assigned to students to address economic, language, health and other special learning needs.
Boyd said there is also “an outcomes component” of the proposed new formula that would provide a bonus to school systems that meet certain performance levels.
“There is still a lot of discussion about what outcomes should be incentivized,” the director said.
School board members also voted Thursday to approve a resolution proposed by the Tennessee School Boards Association asking state lawmakers to reject legislation pending in Nashville to make it easier to form a charter school.
The resolution requests legislators take no action on SB2168/HB2833, which would allow the review and approval period to establish a charter school be changed from the current 90 days to 75 days. The resolution also says the charter school bill would take control away from local school systems regarding key facility and fiscal matters.
“One of the criticisms of charter schools is that by their nature they are given more flexibility than traditional schools,” Boyd said.