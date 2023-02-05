From left: Hope Krell (Cash Prize and Miss Congeniality), Abigail Decker (Best Interview), Sophie McCorkle (2nd Runner-Up), Ella Brown (Miss DCHS 2023), Katelyn Walters (Miss DCHS 2022), Avery Hope (1st Runner-Up), Raven Dixon (Best Evening Gown), and Rehgan Rose Foran (Best Talent).
From left: Katelyn Justice, Helmi Ikaheimo, Reagan Shockley, Hope Krell, Abigail Decker, Sophie McCorkle, Ella Brown, Katelyn Walters, Avery Hope, Raven Dixon, Rehgan Rose Foran, Emily Carmack, Maddi Burgess, & Cadence Williams.
Photo Courtesy of DCHS
David Crockett High School’s Choral Department recently hosted their annual Miss DCHS pageant, naming Ella Brown as the event’s winner.
DCHS Chorus Director Kelly Davenport said that for this competition the contestants were judged on a number of criteria including interview skills, poise and performance in fundraising, talent and evening wear portions. At the end of the competition, the judges chose the contestant who they felt was the most “well-rounded” young lady, who will go on to represent the school in the greater community as 2023’s Miss DCHS.
Joining Brown as winners of the 2023 Miss DCHS pageant are the following:
- Avery Hope was named first runner-up for Miss DCHS;
- Sophie McCorkle was named second runner-up for Miss DCHS;
- Hope Krell was named Miss Congeniality and also won the cash prize for raising the most financial support for the Choral Boosters;
- Abigail Decker received an award for Best Interview;
- Rehgan Rose Foran received an award for Best Talent; and
- Raven Dixon received an award for Best Evening Gown.
Davenport said that she was very proud of all the girls who participated in this year’s pageant and that she was happy to see them stepping outside of their comfort zones for the event. She added that she hopes this event will inspire them to be confident in other areas of their lives.