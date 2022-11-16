East Tennessee State University will hold a Milton Marathon, with a public reading of John Milton’s 1667 masterpiece, “Paradise Lost,” on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Reece Museum.

ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland and Provost and Senior Vice President for Academics Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle will lead off the reading of the epic poem that features God, Satan, the war in heaven and humanity’s loss of the Garden of Eden.

