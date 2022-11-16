East Tennessee State University will hold a Milton Marathon, with a public reading of John Milton’s 1667 masterpiece, “Paradise Lost,” on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Reece Museum.
ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland and Provost and Senior Vice President for Academics Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle will lead off the reading of the epic poem that features God, Satan, the war in heaven and humanity’s loss of the Garden of Eden.
Guests are invited to stop by during the day to listen or read some of the 10,565 lines of poetry. In addition, an exhibition of rare 17th through 20th century illustrated editions of “Paradise Lost” will be on display at the museum, along with student verbal and visual art inspired by the poem. A live Zoom feed of the marathon will be available for those who cannot attend in person (meeting ID: 849 3534 8474, password: Milton).
ETSU students attending in person can enter a drawing for a $100 Barnes and Noble gift card.
The event is sponsored by the ETSU Department of Literature and Language and organized by students in Dr. Josh Reid’s “Milton and His Age” course.
For more information, contact Reid at (859) 684-4345 or reidjs@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at (423) 439-8346.